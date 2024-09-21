Why Michelle Obama Enforced Strict Social Media Rules On Sasha And Malia In The White House
Michelle Obama is a protective mom to her two daughters, Malia and Sasha Obama, so as they were growing up, she kept them away from social media. Michelle said she talked about Facebook and cameras with them because she wanted them to understand that in this digital age, most have phones with cameras and anyone could record and expose them. "We just have to have real conversations even now, that's like, you can't go off on somebody, you can't act bratty, because you may be having a moment, but somebody could use that moment and try to define you forever," Michelle said in 2012, according to Today. The former first lady also joked that she would not allow her firstborn to use Facebook for a long time. Malia was only 14 years old at the time.
Malia and Sasha, who had head-turning transformations, grew up in the White House and had the spotlight on them whenever they were seen with their parents. Therefore, Michelle constantly reminds them to act appropriately because whatever is put on the Internet will be part of their lives "forever." She also reminded them to be careful when sharing something online because they are subjecting themselves to others' judgment. "It's a lot of talking and a lot of them not listening," she added while talking about parenting teens per CBC.
By the time Michelle's daughters had left home for college, she hinted that they had social media accounts. However, she told Oprah Winfrey she didn't follow them to avoid keeping track of them, People reported.
Michelle and Barack Obama post about their daughters on social media
Michelle Obama's perspective on social media is not 100% negative. She acknowledged that it could be used to connect people, which proved useful for the family since Malia and Sasha Obama moved to Los Angeles. "Social media can do two things: it can bring us together or keep us isolated," she said in 2018 (via CBC). Michelle and her husband, Barack Obama, regularly pay tribute to their two daughters on social media, especially during their birthdays. However, they do not tag the pair on their posts, probably to keep their children's privacy.
On July 4, Michelle shared a throwback photo of her eldest daughter, Malia, hugging a stuffed toy on Instagram to celebrate her big day. "Happy birthday, Malia! No matter how old you get, you'll always be my little pea and I'll always be proud of you." The sweet mom added that her child deserves the world and more.
On the same day, the ex-POTUS shared a throwback photo of him holding hands with a much younger Malia, who stares at her with a smile while they walk hand in hand. Barack said one of the joys in his life was watching his daughter "grow into the extraordinary woman you've become today — and the fact that you're still willing to hold your dad's hand in public!"
Malia and Sasha Obama attacked on social media
Malia and Sasha Obama's low-key presence on social media platforms doesn't guarantee safety from critics. In November 2014, they joined their father Barack Obama when he delivered a speech at a Thanksgiving ceremony. Elizabeth Lauten, former communications director for ex-Congressman Stephen Fincher, criticized them on Facebook for their short skirts, accusing them of being disrespectful and lacking "class." "Dress like you deserve respect, not a spot at a bar," Lauten wrote in a since-deleted post, BBC reported. The post caused outrage after many defended the two girls, prompting Lauten to apologize and eventually resign from her job, according to The Guardian.
In January 2015, a selfie of Malia rocking the Brooklyn rap collective Pro Era T-shirt made the rounds on Instagram and X, formerly Twitter, after Pro Era posted it. Joey Bada$$, a representative for the hip-hop group, said the photo was only forwarded by a "mutual friend of Malia and the Pro Era member," The Independent reported. The photo wasn't verified, but it prompted the White House officials to investigate how it leaked.
It's understandable why Michelle and Barack's daughters seem to keep their distance from social media. The public is still interested in them years after they left the White House. It also appeared that Malia wanted to carve her own path in her Hollywood career. In February 2024, Malia dropped her famous family name and went by the stage name "Malia Ann" in her film project "The Heart."