Why Michelle Obama Enforced Strict Social Media Rules On Sasha And Malia In The White House

Michelle Obama is a protective mom to her two daughters, Malia and Sasha Obama, so as they were growing up, she kept them away from social media. Michelle said she talked about Facebook and cameras with them because she wanted them to understand that in this digital age, most have phones with cameras and anyone could record and expose them. "We just have to have real conversations even now, that's like, you can't go off on somebody, you can't act bratty, because you may be having a moment, but somebody could use that moment and try to define you forever," Michelle said in 2012, according to Today. The former first lady also joked that she would not allow her firstborn to use Facebook for a long time. Malia was only 14 years old at the time.

Malia and Sasha, who had head-turning transformations, grew up in the White House and had the spotlight on them whenever they were seen with their parents. Therefore, Michelle constantly reminds them to act appropriately because whatever is put on the Internet will be part of their lives "forever." She also reminded them to be careful when sharing something online because they are subjecting themselves to others' judgment. "It's a lot of talking and a lot of them not listening," she added while talking about parenting teens per CBC.

By the time Michelle's daughters had left home for college, she hinted that they had social media accounts. However, she told Oprah Winfrey she didn't follow them to avoid keeping track of them, People reported.

