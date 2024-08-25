Little-Known Facts About Malia Obama

Former first daughter Malia Obama had the unique experience of spending some of her most formative years in the White House. The Chicago native was ten years old when her father, former President Barack Obama, took office in 2009, while her younger sister Sasha was only seven. Barack and Michelle Obama strove to provide their daughters with a sense of normalcy, but the truth is that Malia and Sasha have lived unique lives with their own share of ups and downs.

Advertisement

"They had to learn how to balance the unwanted attention, but do it politely," Michelle told Melinda French Gates on the "Moments That Made Us" podcast. "To build their own lives in the spotlight and not be eaten up by it. Well, those girls had to be smart and confident and independent straight away, even when they were living in a house with butlers and maids and florists."

Through it all, the oldest Obama daughter has been able to experience and accomplish some pretty impressive things, with Malia undertaking some notable post-White House adventures. Because of this, many of the little-known facts about Malia reflect the high-profile life she's lived, but others prove that, in some ways, she's just like the rest of us.

Advertisement