Taylor Swift Proves She's Hot For Travis Kelce At His Latest Game (Literally)

Sundays are for football, and when the Kansas City Chiefs are on the field, it's time to play everyone's favorite NFL game: Where is Taylor Swift, and what is she doing? Ever since the singer began dating the Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce in 2023 (with their relationship starting even earlier than anyone ever knew), she's been a staple in the stadiums, cheering on her boyfriend from the upper boxes where everyone can clearly see her love and support.

On Sunday, September 15, the Chiefs faced the Cincinnati Bengals at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO, and Swift was once again present to serve as Kelce's good-luck charm, with his team winning by one point. But before the touchdowns, tackles, and passes even started, eagle-eyed fans were already pin-pointing Swift's exact location, and locking down her very cute reaction to her football-playing boyfriend.

Competing on their home turf, the Chiefs were introduced to the fans as they took to the field. When it was Kelce's turn, The Eras Tour had their camera trained on Swift to catch her reaction, and posted it to X, formerly known as Twitter. After clapping and yelling, the Grammy winner fanned herself with both hands, and appeared to make the exclamation, "Hot."

