Taylor Swift Proves She's Hot For Travis Kelce At His Latest Game (Literally)
Sundays are for football, and when the Kansas City Chiefs are on the field, it's time to play everyone's favorite NFL game: Where is Taylor Swift, and what is she doing? Ever since the singer began dating the Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce in 2023 (with their relationship starting even earlier than anyone ever knew), she's been a staple in the stadiums, cheering on her boyfriend from the upper boxes where everyone can clearly see her love and support.
On Sunday, September 15, the Chiefs faced the Cincinnati Bengals at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO, and Swift was once again present to serve as Kelce's good-luck charm, with his team winning by one point. But before the touchdowns, tackles, and passes even started, eagle-eyed fans were already pin-pointing Swift's exact location, and locking down her very cute reaction to her football-playing boyfriend.
Competing on their home turf, the Chiefs were introduced to the fans as they took to the field. When it was Kelce's turn, The Eras Tour had their camera trained on Swift to catch her reaction, and posted it to X, formerly known as Twitter. After clapping and yelling, the Grammy winner fanned herself with both hands, and appeared to make the exclamation, "Hot."
🚨| Taylor Swift drinking from her "87" cup and fanning herself during Travis Kelce's intro at today's Chiefs vs Bengals game!
"Hot"
— The Eras Tour (@tswifterastour) September 15, 2024
Swift was a fan girl
After looking all kinds of lovey-dovey at the US Open just a week earlier on September 8, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce turned their attention from tennis to football for Kelce's game on September 15. While he was wearing his 87 jersey on the field, she was in the stands, sipping from a cup emblazoned with the same number. And, in direct contrast with the scandalous outfit she wore for the first Chiefs game, Swift stuck to a red Chiefs t-shirt for this one.
The temperature was in the 80s, but Swift's fanning motion after Kelce was introduced had less to do with the hot sun and more to do with her hot boyfriend. Later in the game, she could be seen screaming for the tight end, calling out to higher powers and clutching the shoulders of her suite-mate as Kelce neared the goal line an almost touchdown.
You can chalk it up to just another one of the couple's adorable game-day moments, which they seem to be collecting in numbers higher than the number of Grammys Swift has won (14, with 52 nominations).