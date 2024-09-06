Taylor Swift's Scandalous Outfit Hogs The Spotlight At First Chiefs Game

Thanks to the nasty Donald Trump scandal involving both Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes, fans were laser-focused on them during the Chiefs game. If you missed it, Mahomes, Swift's WAG bestie, liked a photo of Trump's divisive manifesto on Instagram. This is a big deal given the well-established political feud between Trump and Swift. After the backlash to Mahomes and her confusing response to it, Trump himself gave her a shoutout on Truth Social. Consequently, fans were curious about how the two women would interact at the game. To no one's surprise, the "Bad Blood" hitmaker seemed to avoid Mahomes like the plague throughout the night. Gone were the shared photos and secret handshakes. Instead, they were seated far apart and not even photographed together.

Adding to the speculation, X users suggested that Swift's choice to wear all blue was a subtle signal of her Democratic loyalties. However, this theory isn't watertight given that her boots were a shade of red. A clearer indicator of the singer's political leanings is the fact that her music was played at the Democratic National Convention, which likely happened with Swift's express approval. But given the recently foiled bombing plot at her Vienna concert, sadly, she might feel safer keeping her political views quiet at least for the time being.