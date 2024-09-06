Taylor Swift's Scandalous Outfit Hogs The Spotlight At First Chiefs Game
The football season has returned with a bang, and it's not just because the Kansas City Chiefs have already clinched their first win. All eyes were on Taylor Swift, who got more tongues wagging than the players thanks to her outfit. The pop icon has had a gorgeous style transformation over the years and, for this occasion, she stepped out in a denim two-piece, featuring a corset top and matching shorts, complemented by thigh-high Bordeaux red boots from designer Giuseppe Zanotti. While the outfit looked like a coordinated set, it was actually a stunning mix of separate pieces, with the corset top from Versace. But what truly made this ensemble a home run were the boots — and how effortlessly Swift strutted her stuff in those dangerously high heels.
🚨| Taylor Swift stuns arriving at Arrowhead Stadium for today's Chiefs va Ravens game!
— The Eras Tour (@tswifterastour) September 5, 2024
Unfortunately, since the "Shake It Off" hitmaker's look stole the spotlight, inevitably generating more buzz than the game itself, a number of people weren't exactly thrilled. Users on X, formerly known as Twitter, criticized her attire as "shameful" for a family-friendly event, even though there was nothing inappropriate about it. However, most commenters were enthralled by what was arguably one of Swift's best outfits to date. One user even hilariously wondered aloud, "What witchcraft is responsible for her looking like this because there's just no other explanation."
Was Taylor Swift's outfit a subtle message to Brittany Mahomes?
Thanks to the nasty Donald Trump scandal involving both Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes, fans were laser-focused on them during the Chiefs game. If you missed it, Mahomes, Swift's WAG bestie, liked a photo of Trump's divisive manifesto on Instagram. This is a big deal given the well-established political feud between Trump and Swift. After the backlash to Mahomes and her confusing response to it, Trump himself gave her a shoutout on Truth Social. Consequently, fans were curious about how the two women would interact at the game. To no one's surprise, the "Bad Blood" hitmaker seemed to avoid Mahomes like the plague throughout the night. Gone were the shared photos and secret handshakes. Instead, they were seated far apart and not even photographed together.
Adding to the speculation, X users suggested that Swift's choice to wear all blue was a subtle signal of her Democratic loyalties. However, this theory isn't watertight given that her boots were a shade of red. A clearer indicator of the singer's political leanings is the fact that her music was played at the Democratic National Convention, which likely happened with Swift's express approval. But given the recently foiled bombing plot at her Vienna concert, sadly, she might feel safer keeping her political views quiet at least for the time being.