PR Expert Unpacks Ben & Erin Napier's Smart Choice To Stay Mum On Politics

Many will remember that in the days immediately following George Floyd and Breonna Taylor's murders, Ben and Erin Napier remained suspiciously quiet on the matter — so much so that some "Home Town" fans began questioning why they didn't know the Napiers' stance. However, the lovable HGTV stars have since explained their approach, admitting that they were more concerned with making a real difference in their community rather than posting on Instagram for likes. And, speaking exclusively to The List, founder and chairman of 5W PR Ronn Torossian described that as a smart move.

Advertisement

Of course, Erin wasn't entirely silent in the wake of the Black Lives Matter protests. On the contrary, the reality star publicly posted her response to one concerned fan who had reached out to her via DM. As seen in a screenshot of the conversation shared on Instagram, Erin reiterated that she was dedicated to fostering real change offline, rather than online for all the world to see, which the "Home Town" co-host saw as inauthentic. "A week from now, most of these same people will go back to posting about the best summer sangria recipes and photos of their dogs because they feel they did their part with their post on Monday, and it's sickening to me," Erin wrote, concluding her note by reaffirming her commitment to personal conversations, which she felt were more impactful.

Advertisement

Torossian agreed there too. "Living by example can be just as powerful as vocal advocacy, especially for those who prefer actions over words," he pointed out. As for how the initial backlash may have impacted the couple's brand, he reckons that dealing with controversy would have been Ben and Erin's decision to make but he doesn't think it caused too much damage. "In the Napiers' case, their wholesome, community-focused brand may not need additional political commentary to resonate with their audience," Torossian argued.