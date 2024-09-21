PR Expert Unpacks Ben & Erin Napier's Smart Choice To Stay Mum On Politics
Many will remember that in the days immediately following George Floyd and Breonna Taylor's murders, Ben and Erin Napier remained suspiciously quiet on the matter — so much so that some "Home Town" fans began questioning why they didn't know the Napiers' stance. However, the lovable HGTV stars have since explained their approach, admitting that they were more concerned with making a real difference in their community rather than posting on Instagram for likes. And, speaking exclusively to The List, founder and chairman of 5W PR Ronn Torossian described that as a smart move.
Of course, Erin wasn't entirely silent in the wake of the Black Lives Matter protests. On the contrary, the reality star publicly posted her response to one concerned fan who had reached out to her via DM. As seen in a screenshot of the conversation shared on Instagram, Erin reiterated that she was dedicated to fostering real change offline, rather than online for all the world to see, which the "Home Town" co-host saw as inauthentic. "A week from now, most of these same people will go back to posting about the best summer sangria recipes and photos of their dogs because they feel they did their part with their post on Monday, and it's sickening to me," Erin wrote, concluding her note by reaffirming her commitment to personal conversations, which she felt were more impactful.
Torossian agreed there too. "Living by example can be just as powerful as vocal advocacy, especially for those who prefer actions over words," he pointed out. As for how the initial backlash may have impacted the couple's brand, he reckons that dealing with controversy would have been Ben and Erin's decision to make but he doesn't think it caused too much damage. "In the Napiers' case, their wholesome, community-focused brand may not need additional political commentary to resonate with their audience," Torossian argued.
The Napiers reiterated their reasoning for staying quiet
Ben and Erin Napier may have been willing to deal with the controversy of not posting their political leanings on social media, but as Erin admitted in her Instagram post, she was actually nervous to speak up about it online, precisely because it was so important to her. As the lovable HGTV star acknowledged in the caption, "My heart is racing because it's scary to share with the whole world about the big stuff that matters." Speaking exclusively to The List, PR expert Ron Torossian confirmed that it made total sense when certain stars felt uneasy about sharing their views on such serious topics. "Anything they say can be dissected, misinterpreted, or taken out of context, leading to controversy or damage to their reputation," he warned.
The Napiers are also known for being fiercely private in general (after all, the couple never shows their kids' faces on social media). They also had a terrifying experience with a stranger moving to their town, to look for their eldest child, so Ben and Erin would probably prefer to stay out of anything that might bring more attention to their family. As Torossian asserted, their lack of a political position likely helped with that. "The Napiers' approach of living their values instead of frequently broadcasting them offers a balance between staying true to themselves and maintaining a level of privacy," he noted.
Of course, another benefit was that the "Home Town" co-hosts reduced the risk of alienating HGTV fans who might not have felt particularly strongly about the BLM protests in the first place. However, based on Erin's reasoning, we doubt that was their top priority. After all, in a joint interview on "Quarantine Creatives with Heath Racela," she reiterated the couple's desire to make a difference through their real-life actions, rather than simply by posting statements online.