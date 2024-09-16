JD Vance Falls On The Sword For Trump After Awkward Debate Fumble

Over 67 million people watched the debate between Vice President Kamala Harris and former president Donald Trump. During the fiery encounter heading into the 2024 election, Trump seemed to be missing the time when he was running against Joe Biden, and overall, he didn't seem to do that well against Harris. He did pull some familiar moves from his playbook, however, including throwing people under the bus. This time it was when Trump got in a dig at JD Vance, his own running mate. Like a dutiful soldier, Vance is already taking the blame.

During the debate, Trump was asked about a national abortion ban — would he sign it into law or would he veto it? It turns out Vance had already answered for Trump on NBC News a few weeks earlier; he confidently said Trump's answer would be no. As Trump avoided giving a direct answer to the question, he was confronted by moderator Linsey Davis with the fact that Vance had already answered for him. Trump wasn't having it. "Well, I didn't discuss it with JD, in all fairness. And I don't mind if he has a certain view, but I don't think he was speaking for me," Trump said via YouTube.

Vance has now gone ahead and flung himself under the bus for Trump about those apparently errant comments. In a September 15 interview with "Meet the Press," Vance said, "I've learned my lesson on speaking for the president before he and I have actually talked about an issue."

