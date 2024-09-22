The Biggest Melania Trump Rumors, Debunked

Rumors and gossip are part and parcel of life in the D.C. spotlight, but Melania Trump appears to have been subjected to more than her fair share since Donald Trump threw his hat into the presidential ring. Before becoming a political spouse, she managed to fly pretty much under the radar, aside from appearing in the society pages and occasionally cropping up on Page Six.

Melania resided in a gilded Manhattan penthouse, cared for her son, Barron Trump, and enjoyed life as a lady who lunches. However, everything changed when Donald announced he was running for president in June 2015. Suddenly, Melania lived in a fishbowl, with the world watching and analyzing her every move. Things became even worse after she moved into the White House. Reports that Donald and Melania's marriage might be on the rocks hogged the headlines, and sources crawled out of the woodwork to weigh in.

Meanwhile, experts analyzed Donald and Melania's telling body language moments, and there were plenty of them to work with. The couple rarely, if ever, shows any signs of affection, and if he does attempt to reach out, she inevitably rebuffs his advances. This only adds to people questioning the reasons why Melania and Donald stay together, opening up a whole can of conjecture worms. From a steamy Canadian love affair to alleged espionage to employing a body double, we're debunking some of the biggest Melania rumors.

