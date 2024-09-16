Kimberly Guilfoyle's Reported Reaction To Don Jr. Cheating Rumors Screams Campaign Coverup

When it comes to supporting Donald Trump's 2024 campaign, Kimberly Guilfoyle now finds herself facing an uncomfortable predicament. Her engagement to Donald Trump Jr. has seemingly stalled out. A September 2024 sighting of the eldest Trump son with a Palm Beach, Florida woman named Bettina Anderson sure makes it appear that he and Guilfoyle are on their way to breaking up. As a source explained to OK!: "They were definitely on a date. They weren't exactly making out, but the kisses were romantic, and you could tell they were intimate with each other."

Advertisement

With Don Jr. split rumors swirling, one of Guilfoyle's friends explained to Daily Mail that she allowed herself to turn a blind eye out of love: "She's no fool but it's easy to deceive yourself when you're so committed to someone and believe he's committed to you." The friend then added: "He's pretty bold and, as smart as she is, Kimberly looked the other way."

However, Guilfoyle's choice to ignore Don Jr.'s infidelity could just as easily be a campaign cover-up designed to mitigate distracting family drama while Donald Sr. winds down his bid for the presidency. After all, as her friend notes, the former prosecutor has been a huge cornerstone in the family's quest to return to the White House: "She has been so entrenched in the campaign it would look bad to humiliate her." Nevertheless, Guilfoyle's willful ignorance is only going to fool the public for so long.

Advertisement