Kimberly Guilfoyle's Reported Reaction To Don Jr. Cheating Rumors Screams Campaign Coverup
When it comes to supporting Donald Trump's 2024 campaign, Kimberly Guilfoyle now finds herself facing an uncomfortable predicament. Her engagement to Donald Trump Jr. has seemingly stalled out. A September 2024 sighting of the eldest Trump son with a Palm Beach, Florida woman named Bettina Anderson sure makes it appear that he and Guilfoyle are on their way to breaking up. As a source explained to OK!: "They were definitely on a date. They weren't exactly making out, but the kisses were romantic, and you could tell they were intimate with each other."
With Don Jr. split rumors swirling, one of Guilfoyle's friends explained to Daily Mail that she allowed herself to turn a blind eye out of love: "She's no fool but it's easy to deceive yourself when you're so committed to someone and believe he's committed to you." The friend then added: "He's pretty bold and, as smart as she is, Kimberly looked the other way."
However, Guilfoyle's choice to ignore Don Jr.'s infidelity could just as easily be a campaign cover-up designed to mitigate distracting family drama while Donald Sr. winds down his bid for the presidency. After all, as her friend notes, the former prosecutor has been a huge cornerstone in the family's quest to return to the White House: "She has been so entrenched in the campaign it would look bad to humiliate her." Nevertheless, Guilfoyle's willful ignorance is only going to fool the public for so long.
The cracks in Guilfoyle's relationship are becoming more visible
Kimberly Guilfoyle appears to have an excellent command of optics in her relationship with Donald Trump Jr. and has successfully maintained a visually united front with him for years. However, the writing appears to be on the wall for this Republican romance despite her best efforts. Don Jr.'s seeming disregard for whether or not he was captured on film with Bettina Anderson is an obvious sign, but there have been many other, more subtle hints.
For example, Guilfoyle's social media behavior increasingly screams deflection, and it's hard to ignore how the once-loving public posts between her and Don Jr. are all but absent. Guilfoyle's Instagram page is almost exclusively dominated by campaign-related posts, such as a video celebrating Donald Trump Sr. accepting the Republican nomination for president. The video includes a short, weak hug exchanged between Guilfoyle and Don Jr. — a far cry from the passion you'd expect to see from an engaged couple.
Guilfoyle's friend also told Daily Mail that the tension was palpable between the couple at the 2024 RNC: "Sure, she was given a platform but the vibrations in the former president's box were not good ones between her and Don. She seemed odd woman out." Guilfoyle and Don Jr. may try to keep things under wraps for now, but we won't surprised to see these two go their separate ways after the election.