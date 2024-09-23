Controversial Justin Timberlake Moments We Can't Forget About

Justin Timberlake's life has been plagued with controversy ever since he first rose to stardom. After enjoying the spotlight in the iconic boy group NSYNC for several years, Timberlake departed the band to pursue a solo career in 2002. During a 2017 chat with The Hollywood Reporter, the "My Love" singer offered some insight into his decision. "I was growing out of it," he admitted. "I felt like I cared more about the music than some of the other people in the group. And I felt like I had other music I wanted to make and that I needed to follow my heart."

However, it doesn't seem like his bandmates were aware of Timberlake's feelings at the time. While speaking to Yahoo! Entertainment in 2023, Joey Fatone confessed that he was completely thrown by "The Social Network" star's decision to go solo as opposed to the band's split more generally. Fatone also pointed out that Timberlake had given his bandmates the impression that he would pursue his solo career for a bit before making his triumphant return to the band.

Unfortunately, Fatone and the others only realized a while later that Timberlake was likely telling them what their record label had instructed him to. While fans were equally blindsided by Timberlake's sudden departure from the band, he gave them plenty to love, from his new music to his iconic romance with Britney Spears. On the outside, the beloved couple seemed to have the perfect relationship, but we only learned the truth about their union after they broke up.

