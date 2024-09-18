The Stunning Transformation Of Jodie Comer

Those with a love for British television programming may have already been familiar with Jodie Comer from early on, but the Liverpool native's career has flourished, bringing her recognition across the pond since her breakout role in 2018. From her incredible success as the assassin Villanelle in "Killing Eve" to her total transformation as Kathy in 2023's "The Bikeriders," the actor has worked tirelessly and proven herself to be quite the chameleon, adapting to her various roles. In addition to Comer's net worth skyrocketing, her reputation in Hollywood has been doing the same.

The "Free Guy" star has come a long way from her humble beginnings in the northwest of England. As she told Glamour in September 2019, "I used to have a part time job and the [boss] hated me. It was Tesco [grocery store], I worked on the checkout — she just proper had it in for me. I think it was because I was hungover." Her life has changed dramatically since then.

From her early performances as a child to working alongside some huge names as an Emmy-winning actor, Jodie Comer has had a truly stunning transformation.