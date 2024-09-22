Tragic Details About Pamela Anderson's Son Brandon Thomas Lee

As Brandon Thomas Lee's superstar parents, Tommy Lee and Pamela Anderson, fought for custody of him and his brother, the highly publicized family drama was not something an average kid would go through. However, according to Brandon, he didn't know his childhood was unique.

While speaking with Los Angeles news station KTLA, Brandon recalled the time his buddies spilled the beans on how unnatural it was to be followed by paparazzi all the time. "I remember going out to lunch with one of my friends one day and I was like, 'Why does no one take photos of you guys?'" Brandon further explained that while he was growing up, his parents always told him that paparazzi were a normal facet of childhood. He continued, laughing: "[My friends] said, 'Let's explain something to you real quick... that's not normal."

Anderson has also opened up about parenting in the public light. The actress told Interview Magazine in 2023 about her challenges of keeping her boys safe while making them feel like typical kids. "I was very, very protective without having them feel like they were being overprotected," Anderson explained. She recalled a time when her youngest son, Dylan Jagger Lee, was almost kidnapped from the playground and how petrified she was for her kids' safety afterward. "I didn't grow up in a public family, so I had to learn quickly how to keep them safe without them feeling like they were any different than anybody else," she said.

