Trump's Glowing Comments About This Grandchild Reveals His True Favorite (& It's No Surprise)
Donald Trump has 10 grandchildren, and he recently tipped his hand as to who he might say is his favorite grandchild — Ivanka Trump's daughter Arabella Rose Kushner. It completely tracks considering that Donald has played favorites with his kids for years with Ivanka consistently coming out on top.
It was Donald's remarks about Arabella during the X (formerly known as Twitter) livestream interview on September 16 that make us think that she's number one on his favored grandchildren list. In what seemed like a stream of consciousness move, Donald transitioned from discussing Barron's knowledge about crypto to raving about Arabella's linguistic skills.
"I have a beautiful granddaughter, Ivanka's daughter Arabella. She speaks perfect Chinese, and their other two children, two great young boys, they speak perfect Chinese," he said (via The Economic Times). It's notable that Donald doesn't actually name Ivanka's other two children (Joseph and Theodore) who also have the same skill but does specifically call out Arabella.
Donald Trump liked how Arabella performed for President Xi
Donald Trump went on to say that all three kids had learned Chinese when they were young from their Chinese nanny and then talked about how Arabella Kushner had impressed President Xi Jinping with her Chinese language skills. "She walked up to him and had a perfect conversation, and I said, 'how did she do?' He said, 'as good as any 10-year-old girl in Beijing."
We're not sure of the exact moment that Donald was referencing, but our best guess is that it was in April 2017 when President Xi visited Mar-a-Lago. In a video shared by Ivanka on Facebook, Arabella is seen singing in Mandarin for President Xi and his wife. It's not clear how long Arabella spoke with the Chinese leader, but it was enough to leave a lasting impression on her grandfather. Joseph Kushner was there too; however, he didn't seem to have made quite the same impact with his presence.
There was a repeat performance of sorts in November 2017, when Trump was visiting China. He showed President Xi a video of Arabella again singing some traditional songs as well as reciting poems in Mandarin. One of Arabella's Chinese tutors was interviewed about that moment, which went viral in China, and she talked about how proud she was of her student and how she hoped Arabella would want to learn more about Chinese culture.