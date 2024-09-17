Trump's Glowing Comments About This Grandchild Reveals His True Favorite (& It's No Surprise)

Donald Trump went on to say that all three kids had learned Chinese when they were young from their Chinese nanny and then talked about how Arabella Kushner had impressed President Xi Jinping with her Chinese language skills. "She walked up to him and had a perfect conversation, and I said, 'how did she do?' He said, 'as good as any 10-year-old girl in Beijing."

We're not sure of the exact moment that Donald was referencing, but our best guess is that it was in April 2017 when President Xi visited Mar-a-Lago. In a video shared by Ivanka on Facebook, Arabella is seen singing in Mandarin for President Xi and his wife. It's not clear how long Arabella spoke with the Chinese leader, but it was enough to leave a lasting impression on her grandfather. Joseph Kushner was there too; however, he didn't seem to have made quite the same impact with his presence.

There was a repeat performance of sorts in November 2017, when Trump was visiting China. He showed President Xi a video of Arabella again singing some traditional songs as well as reciting poems in Mandarin. One of Arabella's Chinese tutors was interviewed about that moment, which went viral in China, and she talked about how proud she was of her student and how she hoped Arabella would want to learn more about Chinese culture.

