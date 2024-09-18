Tragic Details About Winona Ryder's Past Relationships

During Winona Ryder's exclusive conversation with Harper's Bazaar, the prolific actor explained that she had several difficult experiences while dating in her youth. While discussing two past relationships in particular, Ryder said, "In my 30s, I had two disastrous relationships that were—they weren't wrong, but this was before you would ever think to Google someone." It has not been confirmed who the two people she was referring to are, but it's easy to speculate these exes of Ryder's are probably famous. In the same interview, Ryder went on to recall that, at the time, she thought to herself, "What the hell was I thinking?" Ryder also detailed dating someone who was already in a prior relationship and failed to notify her of that beforehand.

Advertisement

Ryder referred to her breakup with Johnny Depp as her "first real heartbreak" while speaking to Elle back in 2009, and in 1993, Depp told the Los Angeles Times he partly blamed the media frenzy around them for his and Ryder's relationship failing. Ryder still seems to think highly of Depp despite their seemingly harsh breakup. After Depp was accused of abuse by his former wife, Amber Heard, Ryder released a witness statement, which partly read, "The idea that he is an incredibly violent person is the farthest thing from the Johnny I knew and loved."