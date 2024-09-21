How Did Zoë Kravitz And Channing Tatum Meet? Inside Their Early Relationship
Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum's relationship started with a fun connection long before they reportedly met in person. Or, as Kravitz's good friend Taylor Swift would say, they had an "invisible string" tying them to each other. Kravitz and Tatum both appeared in the animated film "The Lego Batman Movie," with Kravitz voicing Catwoman and Tatum portraying Superman. However, the now-engaged celebrity couple didn't actually meet until Kravitz was casting the first film she ever directed, which was initially called "P***y Island" and eventually retitled "Blink Twice" before its release in August 2024.
In a June 2021 Deadline interview, the director and co-writer discussed collaborating with Tatum on getting the main characters nailed down for the story. "Chan was my first choice, the one I thought of when I wrote this character," Kravitz shared. "I just knew from 'Magic Mike' and his live shows, I got the sense he's a true feminist and I wanted to collaborate with someone who was clearly interested in exploring this subject matter."
Then, Tatum confirmed to the outlet that he and his future fiancée met because of "Blink Twice," admitting, "When Zoë called me about this, I was shocked." He added, "I didn't know her. I'd watched her in movies, knew she produced 'High Fidelity' and had seen that, but I didn't know she was creating on a level like this, where she wanted to direct." The actor also described how his character was so unlike anybody he'd played before.
Their professional collaboration evolved into a romantic relationship
Speculation that Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum were dating began in January 2021, just months before their joint chat with Deadline. But, as a source clarified with People at the time, "They're working together on an upcoming project and it's not true that they're dating." However, throughout the year, rumors of a secret romance continued to spread. Paparazzi photos of the duo riding a bike together were shared in August 2021 by Page Six. Finally, an insider confirmed to E! News that Kravitz and Tatum were dating.
"They are more than just close friends or co-stars," they revealed. "Their relationship has grown into more." While speaking to Vanity Fair in 2023, the "Magic Mike" star delved into how he and Kravitz connected thanks to "Blink Twice." They first met after he read the movie's script. But, as the beloved actor disclosed, "Literally, after that meeting, my life went how it did and we lost touch. Then, cut to two and a half years later, they had a new draft, and it was great. I was like, 'Wow. You are really saying something.'"
Tatum and Reid Carolin's Free Association production company even helped to produce "Blink Twice." And, although the "Lost City" star acknowledged that he wasn't sure if he would ever get remarried again following Tatum's high-profile divorce from Jenna Dewan, he popped the question in 2023, as People reported at the time. Fortunately, Kravitz's famous father is thrilled about her engagement.