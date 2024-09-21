How Did Zoë Kravitz And Channing Tatum Meet? Inside Their Early Relationship

Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum's relationship started with a fun connection long before they reportedly met in person. Or, as Kravitz's good friend Taylor Swift would say, they had an "invisible string" tying them to each other. Kravitz and Tatum both appeared in the animated film "The Lego Batman Movie," with Kravitz voicing Catwoman and Tatum portraying Superman. However, the now-engaged celebrity couple didn't actually meet until Kravitz was casting the first film she ever directed, which was initially called "P***y Island" and eventually retitled "Blink Twice" before its release in August 2024.

In a June 2021 Deadline interview, the director and co-writer discussed collaborating with Tatum on getting the main characters nailed down for the story. "Chan was my first choice, the one I thought of when I wrote this character," Kravitz shared. "I just knew from 'Magic Mike' and his live shows, I got the sense he's a true feminist and I wanted to collaborate with someone who was clearly interested in exploring this subject matter."

Then, Tatum confirmed to the outlet that he and his future fiancée met because of "Blink Twice," admitting, "When Zoë called me about this, I was shocked." He added, "I didn't know her. I'd watched her in movies, knew she produced 'High Fidelity' and had seen that, but I didn't know she was creating on a level like this, where she wanted to direct." The actor also described how his character was so unlike anybody he'd played before.

