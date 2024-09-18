Alina Habba Ditches Trump Courtroom Looks To Put Assets On Full Display In Spicy New Snap
Former President Donald Trump's lawyer, Alina Habba, can often be seen supporting the second-time presidential hopeful in his fight for the presidency. Over the past few years, Habba has donned some particularly sexy campaign trail looks, as well as wearing some ensembles that just completely missed the mark. Yet, in her most recent Instagram post, she abandoned her usual wardrobe for a look that was surely designed to get attention on her and the Trump campaign.
With less than two months left until a historic Election Day, Habba is pulling out all the stops for her candidate. In this case, all the stops show off her assets alongside a sports metaphor. The glamour shot shows Habba posing against a white background. She's sporting dark jeans and an open cardigan with a very tight-fitting jersey-like bodysuit and, of course, a full face of makeup. She tied in her baseball-themed outfit with the upcoming election in her caption. "Bottom of the 9th, full count. Time to save the U.S.A. VOTE TRUMP!" she wrote with the hashtag "#magawomen."
Alina Habba's post had a clear strategy
While the Instagram post may be simple, the message Alina Habba is trying to get across is more complex. While her sultry photo may have been an appeal to male voters, her use of the #magawomen hashtag is a clear attempt to get the phrase trending in support of Donald Trump. Before her post, the hashtag on Instagram was used fewer than 500 times, and the stance of those using it was mixed. Some used it as an empowering hashtag to promote Trump's campaign, while others used it to criticize the former President's posse of women.
According to the BBC, an ABC News/Ipsos poll from this month shows that Trump's opponent, Vice President Kamala Harris, is in the lead among women voters. So, it's understandable that Habba's latest strategy to secure votes is an attempt to make being a woman and a supporter of the MAGA movement look like a club worth joining. Beyond the hashtag, Habba also gave her photo an interesting soundtrack, using a clip from the 2011 Mac Miller song "Donald Trump" in her post. The clip she used features the lyrics, "Take over the world when I'm on my Donald Trump s*** / Look at all this money," in what is another clear ploy to make voters view Trump as cool and exciting.