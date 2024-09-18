Alina Habba Ditches Trump Courtroom Looks To Put Assets On Full Display In Spicy New Snap

While the Instagram post may be simple, the message Alina Habba is trying to get across is more complex. While her sultry photo may have been an appeal to male voters, her use of the #magawomen hashtag is a clear attempt to get the phrase trending in support of Donald Trump. Before her post, the hashtag on Instagram was used fewer than 500 times, and the stance of those using it was mixed. Some used it as an empowering hashtag to promote Trump's campaign, while others used it to criticize the former President's posse of women.

Advertisement

According to the BBC, an ABC News/Ipsos poll from this month shows that Trump's opponent, Vice President Kamala Harris, is in the lead among women voters. So, it's understandable that Habba's latest strategy to secure votes is an attempt to make being a woman and a supporter of the MAGA movement look like a club worth joining. Beyond the hashtag, Habba also gave her photo an interesting soundtrack, using a clip from the 2011 Mac Miller song "Donald Trump" in her post. The clip she used features the lyrics, "Take over the world when I'm on my Donald Trump s*** / Look at all this money," in what is another clear ploy to make voters view Trump as cool and exciting.