Alina Habba Outfits That Completely Missed The Mark

Alina Habba is best known for her role as Donald Trump's lawyer. However, in her personal life, she considers herself more of a Trump super fan. In a 2023 conversation with Newsweek, Alina Habba hinted her relationship with Donald Trump to be almost like a friendship. "I handle a half a dozen cases for the president and there is no one more in the president's corner outside of his family than I am," Habba declared. While this might seem like a bold claim, Habba might actually be right.

Indeed, a quick glance at Habba's Instagram shows that she is a frequent visitor at Trump's Mar-a-Lago country club, his fundraising events, and even his family gatherings. She has made countless appearances on Fox News to express her support for the former president. She has spent her weekends hitting golf balls at the Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey. And, how can we forget the time she celebrated her birthday by sharing a bright red and white sheet cake with none other than Trump himself?

Given the high-profile nature of Habba's position, she does her best to dress for success. However, when it comes to navigating wardrobe rules, Habba has not always had the easiest time. Over the years, she has struggled to identify which outfits are most appropriate for doing sports, remember what to wear in dangerous situations, and even follow country club dress codes. Ultimately, these oversights have resulted in some pretty massive clothing fails.

