Alina Habba Outfits That Completely Missed The Mark
Alina Habba is best known for her role as Donald Trump's lawyer. However, in her personal life, she considers herself more of a Trump super fan. In a 2023 conversation with Newsweek, Alina Habba hinted her relationship with Donald Trump to be almost like a friendship. "I handle a half a dozen cases for the president and there is no one more in the president's corner outside of his family than I am," Habba declared. While this might seem like a bold claim, Habba might actually be right.
Indeed, a quick glance at Habba's Instagram shows that she is a frequent visitor at Trump's Mar-a-Lago country club, his fundraising events, and even his family gatherings. She has made countless appearances on Fox News to express her support for the former president. She has spent her weekends hitting golf balls at the Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey. And, how can we forget the time she celebrated her birthday by sharing a bright red and white sheet cake with none other than Trump himself?
Given the high-profile nature of Habba's position, she does her best to dress for success. However, when it comes to navigating wardrobe rules, Habba has not always had the easiest time. Over the years, she has struggled to identify which outfits are most appropriate for doing sports, remember what to wear in dangerous situations, and even follow country club dress codes. Ultimately, these oversights have resulted in some pretty massive clothing fails.
Alina Habba's election night attire supported a candidate who was not running
In 2022, the United States held midterm elections. American voters headed to the polls to help select new congresspeople and senators, in addition to a number of local politicians. In order to celebrate this big day, Alina Habba put together a special outfit. Per a post she shared on Instagram, the Trump campaign lawyer sported a black T-shirt with a giant "45" emblazoned with the American flag. She paired the top with a long black skirt and two simple gold bracelets.
Although Habba definitely got an "A" for matching, her outfit was not quite right for the occasion. The reason? Her shirt was a plug for Donald Trump's presidential campaign — even though Trump was not even running in the midterm elections. With this in mind, it seems odd that Habba chose to wear a top sporting the number 45, which is famously a reference to Trump's position as the 45th president of the United States.
Making Habba's outfit even stranger, American presidents are selected in the general elections, not the midterms. Perhaps Habba wore her shirt to hype herself up for the 2024 elections, or maybe she did so out of nostalgia for the 2020 election. Regardless of her intent, the lawyer's attire was not quite right for the 2022 midterms — making it a bit of a faux pas.
Alina Habba's golfing attire broke club rules
Before Alina Habba worked as Donald Trump's lawyer, she was a working woman whose closest ties to the former president pertained to her membership at the Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey. According to former club waitress Alice Bianco (via The Daily Beast), the lawyer was a "regular" at the club long before she gained the former president's confidence. Since then, Habba has become a frequent visitor of other Trump golf clubs, including Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida.
Despite Habba's vast golf club experience, she has not always worn the best golfing attire. In one Instagram picture, Habba showed herself rocking a tight pink workout top in the middle of the Trump course in Bedminster. Although the piece is cute in and of itself, it is not necessarily the most appropriate thing to wear to a golf course.
Most golfing venues across the globe require athletes to wear collared shirts paired with knee-length shorts. The Trump National Golf Club in Hudson Valley has straight-out banned work-out attire — like Habba's top — from the course. The same is true for the Trump International golf course in Scotland. In the future, Habba might want to keep her clothing a bit more traditional — at least while she's out on the green.
Alina Habba went shooting in a pink jumpsuit
The golf incident was not the only time that Alina Habba failed to dress for a particular activity. The lawyer has also worn questionable attire to a shooting range. In September 2023, Habba shared some photos of herself shooting targets on Instagram. Based on her ability to score multiple bullseyes, it seemed that she was great at the sport. That being said, she chose to wear a tight, backless pink jumpsuit to the range — leaving some to question whether or not she had really dressed for the occasion.
According to the National Rifle Association Women (NRA Women), it is best to wear loose and comfortable clothing to a shooting range. This makes it easier to hold one's body in the proper position to actually make the target. Wearing long-sleeved shirts is also considered ideal, as this can protect one's skin from the hot brass that pops out of the firearm after each shot. Unfortunately, Habba's onesie left her arms exposed, making it easier for her to injure herself while shooting. The outfit also appeared to restrain her body's movements — a factor which could add danger to an already dangerous sport.
In the caption of her Instagram post, Habba declared her passion for "God, country, & guns." However, based on her attire, she might need to study up on the final item of her list — or even schedule a basic lesson with a certified firearm instructor.
Alina Habba's airport outfit was NSFW
Over the years, a certain Trump lawyer has been invited to travel in style. We know this because Alina Habba is known for her not-so-subtle social media flexing – and has shared several pictures of herself flying private on Instagram. While it seems that flying on Trump's airplane is quite the experience, it's clearly a very different experience from flying commercial. And, on at least one occasion, Habba shared an airport selfie demonstrating that she may not remember how to travel alongside normal folk.
This was obvious in July 2024 when Habba took a video of herself in Newark International Airport. The clip — which she shared to Instagram — revealed a very controversial outfit. She wore a camouflage hunting sweater over a black shirt as she spun the camera around, but it was Habba's bold red airport accessory that had the public slinging insults. This ensemble not only failed to match (black, cameo, and red in one outfit ... really?), but it also successfully offended parents everywhere. The reason? Habba's hat featured an image of former President Donald Trump sticking up his middle finger.
Airports are public spaces that are frequented by families with young children. Many parents do not want to expose their young ones to curse words and insults for the sake of age appropriateness and overall propriety. For Habba to wear such an explicit hat to a public place demonstrates that she has perhaps forgotten all about airport etiquette.
Alina Habba wore a mini dress and sandals to play corn hole
There's nothing like playing a leisurely game of corn hole, and Alina Habba knows it. However, the famous lawyer does not necessarily know how to dress for the sport. In a video shared to Instagram in July 2024, Habba appeared to be playing corn hole at the 2024 Republican National Convention. Dressed in a short pink frock and a pair of tan sandals, though, the proud Trump supporter struggled to balance the restraints of her clothing with her game.
Interestingly, Habba seemed to recognize that she wasn't exactly playing the best match of her life. At the top of the video, she added the sarcastic comment: "So athletic though." In the caption of her post, she also wrote, "New job, same athleticism." These comments seemed to reference her struggle to throw the bean bag in the right direction.
Although Habba does not hesitate to make these self-deprecating jokes, it does not seem like she actually struggles with hand-eye coordination. Based on her social media, the lawyer enjoys a wide array of sports, ranging from fly fishing to skeet shooting. In reality, it appears that Habba's corn hole struggles had more to do with her attire than an actual lack of skills.
Alina Habba's RNC dress was on the boring side
Generally speaking, Alina Habba dresses well for every occasion. She wears power suits to the courtroom, gowns to Trump family galas, and casual wear to laid-back events. That being said, even the biggest fashionistas make the occasional stylistic misstep. At the 2024 Republican National Convention, Alina Habba wore a dress that stood out for all the wrong reasons.
According to a snapshot that Habba later shared to her Instagram stories, she wore an ankle-length beige frock that sported buttons up to the neck. She accessorized the outfit with a large eagle brooch and a pair of matching shoes. Unfortunately for Habba, though, the drab colors of her dress seemed out of place at the major political event. What's more, the button-up top and brooch made Habba seem older than she was. In the future, we'd love to see her flaunt her signature bright colors in one of her favorite pantsuits. The look is younger and lighter, and — yes — very Princess Catherine.