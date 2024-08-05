Alina Habba Dons Sexiest Campaign Trail Look To Date (Watch Your Back, Kimberly Guilfoyle!)

Some of us sit at our desks in sweatpants all day, while others head to an office dressed to the nines. The appropriate attire for work depends entirely on what your job is. Yet, regardless of what Alina Habba planned to do at work on the campaign trail the day she sported this green midi dress, it doesn't look like the right choice. This dress is body-con with a somewhat low neckline and high slit. The dress looks lovely on her, but it is way more appropriate for something like a wedding or a special nighttime event. Wearing it to work and pairing it with long, flowing locks and nude heels just looks out-of-place and wrong for the occasion.

While it's easy to see why Habba wanted to post about her and Margo Martin's similar looks, seeing her dress next to a much more modern, campaign-ready version just makes Habba look even more over-the-top. So, rather than channelling Ivanka Trump with a new, blonder hair color or using Guilfoyle as inspiration for particularly trendy and revealing ensembles, Habba should focus on curating her own sense of style and choosing classic silhouettes and pieces. That way, she can stand out in a good way among the rest of Trump's inner circle.