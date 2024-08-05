Alina Habba Dons Sexiest Campaign Trail Look To Date (Watch Your Back, Kimberly Guilfoyle!)
Former President Donald Trump's lawyer, Alina Habba, may be following in another Trump fanatic's fashion footsteps, and we certainly can't condone going down this particular style path. Trump's daughter-in-law-to-be, Kimberly Guilfoyle, has been sporting awful outfits since long before she started dating her now-fiancé, Donald Trump Jr. Guilfoyle is known for showing off her assets on most occasions and often leaving little to the imagination with overly trendy attire. Now, Habba's recent Instagram post shows that she may be taking a page from Guilfoyle's book of fashion don'ts.
On August 3, Habba took to social media to show off photos of her posing with Trump's deputy communications chief, Margo Martin. In both photos, the pair is posing together in bold green midi dresses. Habba captioned the post "When you unintentionally twin at work. Own it!" Martin has worn some bad outfits of her own over the years, but overall, she tends to look put-together, appropriate, and sometimes chic while working for the presidential hopeful and during her downtime. Yet, despite the similarities in color and length of Habba and Martin's dresses, the fit and cut of Habba's frock proves that her style is much more aligned with Guilfoyle's than it is Martin's.
Alina Habba should tweak her campaign trail style to look fresher and more fashion-forward
Some of us sit at our desks in sweatpants all day, while others head to an office dressed to the nines. The appropriate attire for work depends entirely on what your job is. Yet, regardless of what Alina Habba planned to do at work on the campaign trail the day she sported this green midi dress, it doesn't look like the right choice. This dress is body-con with a somewhat low neckline and high slit. The dress looks lovely on her, but it is way more appropriate for something like a wedding or a special nighttime event. Wearing it to work and pairing it with long, flowing locks and nude heels just looks out-of-place and wrong for the occasion.
While it's easy to see why Habba wanted to post about her and Margo Martin's similar looks, seeing her dress next to a much more modern, campaign-ready version just makes Habba look even more over-the-top. So, rather than channelling Ivanka Trump with a new, blonder hair color or using Guilfoyle as inspiration for particularly trendy and revealing ensembles, Habba should focus on curating her own sense of style and choosing classic silhouettes and pieces. That way, she can stand out in a good way among the rest of Trump's inner circle.