What We Know About Jayson And Lauren Boebert's Messy Divorce

Every pundit is aware that Colorado Representative Lauren Boebert has been at the center of some messy controversies, so it stands to reason that her very public divorce from Jayson Boebert was equally eventful. The couple, who were married for almost two decades, became the center of media attention in late 2023 when news broke that Lauren had filed for divorce, citing irreconcilable differences. "I've always been faithful in my marriage, and I believe strongly in marriage, which makes this announcement that much more difficult," she wrote in a statement first published by The Colorado Sun. Lauren made it clear that she wasn't interested in answering any questions about her divorce proceedings and asked for privacy.

The Boebert family had made headlines earlier that year after a scary phone call from their son to the authorities set off alarm bells. The couple's oldest son accused Jayson of physically assaulting him but later retracted the statement. Jayson apparently exhibited similar behavior when he was handed the divorce papers. In court documents, the process server said Jayson was furious. "I tried to hand him the documents, but [he] did not take them," the server claimed. "He started yelling and using profanities and told me that I was trespassing."

A spokesperson later told Newsweek that the process server's statement was false and that Jayson had never behaved unseemly during their encounter. However, Jayson isn't the only one who presented questionable behavior during the divorce — Lauren made her fair share of bad decisions as well.

