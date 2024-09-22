What We Know About Jayson And Lauren Boebert's Messy Divorce
Every pundit is aware that Colorado Representative Lauren Boebert has been at the center of some messy controversies, so it stands to reason that her very public divorce from Jayson Boebert was equally eventful. The couple, who were married for almost two decades, became the center of media attention in late 2023 when news broke that Lauren had filed for divorce, citing irreconcilable differences. "I've always been faithful in my marriage, and I believe strongly in marriage, which makes this announcement that much more difficult," she wrote in a statement first published by The Colorado Sun. Lauren made it clear that she wasn't interested in answering any questions about her divorce proceedings and asked for privacy.
The Boebert family had made headlines earlier that year after a scary phone call from their son to the authorities set off alarm bells. The couple's oldest son accused Jayson of physically assaulting him but later retracted the statement. Jayson apparently exhibited similar behavior when he was handed the divorce papers. In court documents, the process server said Jayson was furious. "I tried to hand him the documents, but [he] did not take them," the server claimed. "He started yelling and using profanities and told me that I was trespassing."
A spokesperson later told Newsweek that the process server's statement was false and that Jayson had never behaved unseemly during their encounter. However, Jayson isn't the only one who presented questionable behavior during the divorce — Lauren made her fair share of bad decisions as well.
Lauren went a little off the rails during her divorce proceedings
While going through her divorce from Jayson Boebert, Lauren Boebert displayed some questionable behavior, leading to plenty of negative media coverage. While attending a performance of "Beetlejuice: The Musical" with Quinn Gallagher, a Democrat, the two appeared to have forgotten their manners at home and got kicked out of the show after reportedly vaping, constantly taking pictures, and being rowdy. Some reports indicated Lauren and her date were also feeling each other up during the performance. The worst part was that there was security footage backing up some of these claims.
In light of the scandal, some of Boebert's trusty donors decided to spend their money elsewhere. It was around this time Jayson took to Facebook to defend his wife and take the blame for her actions, claiming he was responsible for their divorce. "I am asking for you all to show grace and mercy towards Lauren in this troubling season. She deserves a chance to earn your forgiveness and regain trust," Jayson wrote. "I have broke her down in so many ways, but she will come out stronger as she always does, and so will I." Lauren also released a statement in which she apologized for her behavior and blamed it on her "public and difficult divorce" (via Business Insider).
When the couple's divorce was finally made official about a month later, it didn't exactly go off without a hitch. Forty minutes of the court proceedings were dedicated to a discussion behind closed doors, which failed to block out the sound of shouting between Lauren and Jayson. While one would have expected the drama to end with the Boeberts' marriage, that unfortunately wasn't the case.
Lauren filed a restraining order against Jayson after their divorce
In January 2024, a few months after their divorce was finalized, Jayson Boebert met Lauren Boebert at a restaurant, and the two got into a heated argument, which eventually turned physical. The incident not only made headlines but also led to Boebert eventually filing a temporary restraining order against her ex-husband.
When Lauren and Jayson met each other at the Miner's Claim restaurant in Silt, it was to talk some things through, but an aide told The Daily Beast that things between the couple quickly got heated, with Lauren eventually putting her hand in Jayson's face to push him away from her. The latter called the police to accuse Lauren of domestic abuse, claiming she punched him. Ironically, Jayson ended up getting arrested after he failed to cooperate with the officers.
Lauren claimed in court documents that Jayson planned the altercation at the restaurant. "He told me after the call [to the police] he wanted me to get bad press," she wrote, adding, "[He] has made multiple suicidal threats and threats to harm me over the past fourteen months" (via Westword). Lauren also referred to the domestic violence incident between her oldest son and Jayson as a reason for the restraining order. Jayson denied any wrongdoing and said he never threatened Lauren. He told Westword he confronted her at the restaurant because he was unhappy with her moving away to run as the representative of Colorado's 4th Congressional District. "It is frustrating that over the last four years, she has not participated as being a mother or a member of our family, and now her move would separate the boys from her more," he said.