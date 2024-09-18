Kimberly Guilfoyle's Awkward Carousel Of Don Jr. Pics Can't Swat Away Affair Rumors

The first photo in Kimberly Guilfoyle's recent post shows the former Fox News anchor smiling at a podium. Yet, many of the photos that follow feature both her and Donald Trump Jr. In one image, the couple is standing with their hands over their hearts, and in the next, she is smiling at him. The photo is followed by two images of the pair with their arms around each other, the latter of which even shows Guilfoyle kissing Donald Jr. on the cheek. This atypical PDA may have raised a few eyebrows all on its own. Yet, its timing in relation to recent events certainly sends a message that Guilfoyle is trying to control the narrative around her relationship.

The post came just a day after a friend of Guilfoyle told the Daily Mail that Donald Jr. is having an affair with socialite Bettina Anderson. The source explained that Guilfoyle is "no fool but it's easy to deceive yourself when you're so committed to someone and believe he's committed to you." They added, "What happens now is anyone's guess. Will she stick? Will he dump her?" Noting that Guilfoyle, "has been so entrenched in the campaign it would look bad to humiliate her. But you could see the writing on the wall at the convention." While Guilfoyle hasn't publicly responded to the gossip, this post may be her attempt at addressing the rumor without really addressing it.