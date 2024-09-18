Kimberly Guilfoyle's Awkward Carousel Of Don Jr. Pics Can't Swat Away Affair Rumors
As she fights for Donald Trump's 2024 presidential campaign, it's clear that Kimberly Guilfoyle considers the second-time presidential hopeful to be her future father-in-law. Yet, all the talk surrounding her rumored split with fiancé Donald Trump Jr. says otherwise. Guilfoyle's lack of reaction to rumors that her husband-to-be has been cheating felt like a campaign coverup. And, her latest Instagram post is giving off the same insincere vibes.
On September 17, Guilfoyle shared an Instagram post with multiple photos of her and Donald Jr. She captioned the post, "What an incredible success Patriot's Day Freedom Fest was on Saturday!" adding, "I'm so grateful for the 10,000+ patriots who came out to stand up for our values and support the America First movement & @realdonaldtrump ... This is the energy that will fuel the fight to take our country back! We can't wait to attend again September 6th next year!" Yet, it was clear that she chose photos that aimed to make her and Donald Jr. seem like a united front. And, after months of very few photos of her and her fiancé gracing her social media, this may mean that recent rumors of trouble in paradise are getting to her.
Guilfoyle's silence speaks volumes
The first photo in Kimberly Guilfoyle's recent post shows the former Fox News anchor smiling at a podium. Yet, many of the photos that follow feature both her and Donald Trump Jr. In one image, the couple is standing with their hands over their hearts, and in the next, she is smiling at him. The photo is followed by two images of the pair with their arms around each other, the latter of which even shows Guilfoyle kissing Donald Jr. on the cheek. This atypical PDA may have raised a few eyebrows all on its own. Yet, its timing in relation to recent events certainly sends a message that Guilfoyle is trying to control the narrative around her relationship.
The post came just a day after a friend of Guilfoyle told the Daily Mail that Donald Jr. is having an affair with socialite Bettina Anderson. The source explained that Guilfoyle is "no fool but it's easy to deceive yourself when you're so committed to someone and believe he's committed to you." They added, "What happens now is anyone's guess. Will she stick? Will he dump her?" Noting that Guilfoyle, "has been so entrenched in the campaign it would look bad to humiliate her. But you could see the writing on the wall at the convention." While Guilfoyle hasn't publicly responded to the gossip, this post may be her attempt at addressing the rumor without really addressing it.