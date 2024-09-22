What Pippa Middleton's Skin Looks Like Makeup-Free
Pippa Middleton lives a lavish lifestyle, but she is also a sportswoman who loves the outdoors. Pippa and her husband even fought to win approval for the renovation of their £15 million Berkshire estate because they wanted to add a new swimming pool and a tennis court, the Daily Mail reported. In 2015, she competed in Sweden for the Otillo Swimrun World Championship. She completed the 47-mile race in over 13 hours and finished the marathon at the 82nd spot, according to Hello! Magazine. Pippa has also been spotted on the beach rocking her bikini body multiple times over the years, and her natural skin shows how much she loves getting out in nature.
Pregnancy didn't even stop Pippa from enjoying the sand and sun. In 2018, she was spotted with her husband, James Matthews, on a holiday trip to Tuscany. In the photos obtained by Pop Sugar, Pippa, who was expecting her first of three children at the time, was sporting a red bikini and her baby bump was fully exposed.
So suffice it to say, Pippa Middleton is a certified sun-worshiper, and she has the freckles to show for it!
Pippa Middleton loves the sun
Pippa Middleton looks much younger without makeup, but her face has a bit of freckling. A photo of Kate Middleton's sister taken when she joined the 2016 Patrouille des Glaciers (PDG), a ski mountaineering race that took place below the summits of the Pennine Alps, resurfaced. In it, Pippa is all smiles while wearing her ski helmet. She doesn't look tired, but her facial muscles appear tight, probably due to the cold temperature. She looks great, and the only noticeable change in her appearance is the presence of small patches of light brown color on her face.
Freckles are usually not a cause for concern and don't need any treatment. They are the result of the overproduction of melanin, the pigment that gives the hair, skin, and eyes color. Freckles have a purpose — to protect the skin from the sun's harmful rays. White individuals who love to bathe under the sun are more likely to end up with freckles than tan, according to the Cleveland Clinic.
Middleton was looking as happy and sun-soaked as ever on her recent vacation to St Barts (which is hopefully a good sign about her sister Kate Middleton's recovery), and she was rocking head-to-toe freckles in her vacay snaps published by the Daily Mail too!