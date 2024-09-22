What Pippa Middleton's Skin Looks Like Makeup-Free

Pippa Middleton lives a lavish lifestyle, but she is also a sportswoman who loves the outdoors. Pippa and her husband even fought to win approval for the renovation of their £15 million Berkshire estate because they wanted to add a new swimming pool and a tennis court, the Daily Mail reported. In 2015, she competed in Sweden for the Otillo Swimrun World Championship. She completed the 47-mile race in over 13 hours and finished the marathon at the 82nd spot, according to Hello! Magazine. Pippa has also been spotted on the beach rocking her bikini body multiple times over the years, and her natural skin shows how much she loves getting out in nature.

Pregnancy didn't even stop Pippa from enjoying the sand and sun. In 2018, she was spotted with her husband, James Matthews, on a holiday trip to Tuscany. In the photos obtained by Pop Sugar, Pippa, who was expecting her first of three children at the time, was sporting a red bikini and her baby bump was fully exposed.

So suffice it to say, Pippa Middleton is a certified sun-worshiper, and she has the freckles to show for it!