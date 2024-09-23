Inside JD Vance's Friendship With Marjorie Taylor Greene

JD Vance wasn't always Marjorie Taylor Greene's favorite person. While she's been a very vocal Donald Trump supporter, Vance was critical of the former president during his 2016 presidential run, even comparing him to the likes of Adolf Hitler. Then, he became Trump's 2024 running mate. Some wondered how Greene would react to Vance getting picked for the ticket, given ample speculation that Trump might choose her as his running mate. In fact, Greene herself fueled the rumors when she told The Guardian in August 2023, "It's talked about frequently and I know my name is on a list." But she added that she'd need to "think about it and consider it."

When Trump presented Vance as his VP pick at the Republican National Convention, eager reporters wanted to hear what Greene thought. After all, it was no secret she and Vance were friends. Back in 2022, the senator took to X, formerly Twitter, to post a smiling snap of the two of them at one of his rallies, and in previous interviews, he referred to Greene as his friend. If people were expecting sour grapes from Greene after Vance beat her to the ticket, they were hoping in vain. The Georgia representative had nothing but good things to say about Trump's choice of running mate. "I'm so proud of J.D. Vance," she told Nexstar (via The Hill). "I know him well and I'm thrilled." She added that she and Vance's political interests are aligned and that she doesn't hold his past criticism of Trump against him. In fact, she likes him all the more for changing his mind.

