Hallmark's Ryan Paevey Detailed The Tragic Reality Of Caring For His Mother During His Acting Break
Hallmark star and soap opera veteran Ryan Paevey broke hearts when he announced that he was stepping back from acting in April 2024. While the details behind the decision were unclear at the time, Paevey's acting hiatus turned out to be more devastating than expected, with the California native revealing in a June 2024 statement to Heavy that his mom was diagnosed with lung cancer. While he's stepped out of the spotlight to help care for his mother, Paevey took to Instagram in August to update fans and reflect on his recent experiences.
"Yeah, my mom's stage four," he said. "Lung cancer. It is [expletive], but we're doing what we can do. We're fighting it. She's just on Medicare. It's not like, you know, I don't have some secret rich guy Hollywood insurance that I can give my mother. We're in the dregs" (per Heavy). Paevey also revealed that he had been worried about his mom's health for a while, which is what prompted him to leave Los Angeles for San Diego a few years ago.
The List spoke exclusively with Dr. Allison Applebaum, caregiving expert and author of "Stand By Me," to gain insight on Paevey's experiences as a caretaker and son. "In a situation such as caring for a parent with advanced cancer, the responsibilities can be enormous," Dr. Applebaum said. "Ryan is making the courageous decision to put his acting career on hold in order to devote his energy to his mother."
The Hallmark star talked about caring for his mother
Ryan Paevey opened up about his caretaking experiences in his August Instagram Live, revealing that his dynamic with his mom has changed since she was diagnosed with lung cancer. "The roles have reversed," he said. "Now I stand there and I'm like, 'Three more bites and you can be done. But two of them have to have protein.'" The star also spoke to the potential tension prompted by the shift, explaining, "I take her for walks, we annoy the [expletive] out of each other."
Caregiving expert Dr. Allison Applebaum commended the Hallmark star for his dedication to his mother's care, but noted the common obstacles faced by individuals in his situation. "My number one concern for adult children like Ryan is their diving so fully into caregiving that they become completely disconnected from their sense of self and identity," she said, explaining that around the clock care can become all-consuming. The "Stand by Me" author acknowledged that finding free time as a caregiver can be challenging, but emphasized the importance of activities that reinforce a person's sense of self.
While Paevey, who's spoken about how much he loves working with Hallmark, has stepped away from acting, it's possible that he can find other avenues of self-expression. For example, Paevey's surprising second career as the founder of Fortunate Wanderer could be a source of comfort during his caretaking days. The actor mentioned in his June 2024 statement that he was interested in shifting his focus to the photography-turned-jewelry venture as a creative outlet, which could be just what he needs during this dark period.
Ryan has an uncertain outlook on the future
Serving as a caregiver to his mother has also prompted some existential reflection from actor Ryan Paevey. When talking to his fans on Instagram, the former "General Hospital" star admitted that he sees his future as a lonely one. "My existence is going to be kind of a sad one," Paevey said. "I sort of exist to be consumed by the people that I love, and then at some point I'll just expire. That's kind of what it's looking like right now" (per Heavy).
With this in mind, the Hallmark star revealed that he's recommitted to living a healthy lifestyle. "I've thought a lot about, you know, the things that I put into my body," he continued. "Because it's shaping up to look like there isn't going to be anybody around when I'm old, so I need to be healthy and then [just] drop" (per Heavy). While this is certainly a grim picture of the future, caregiving expert Dr. Allison Applebaum has identified both the positives and negatives of Paevey's outlook.
"It's common for caregivers who are so consumed with taking care of an ill loved one to reflect on — and make a commitment to improving — their own health, as Ryan has," she explained. "That said, his view that his life will be an outpouring of energy and then an ending tells me that he could use additional support." Hallmark fans aren't able to relieve the pressures and responsibilities of caring for a loved one, but we can support Ryan Paevey from afar as he and his family continue on this health journey.