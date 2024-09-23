Hallmark's Ryan Paevey Detailed The Tragic Reality Of Caring For His Mother During His Acting Break

Hallmark star and soap opera veteran Ryan Paevey broke hearts when he announced that he was stepping back from acting in April 2024. While the details behind the decision were unclear at the time, Paevey's acting hiatus turned out to be more devastating than expected, with the California native revealing in a June 2024 statement to Heavy that his mom was diagnosed with lung cancer. While he's stepped out of the spotlight to help care for his mother, Paevey took to Instagram in August to update fans and reflect on his recent experiences.

"Yeah, my mom's stage four," he said. "Lung cancer. It is [expletive], but we're doing what we can do. We're fighting it. She's just on Medicare. It's not like, you know, I don't have some secret rich guy Hollywood insurance that I can give my mother. We're in the dregs" (per Heavy). Paevey also revealed that he had been worried about his mom's health for a while, which is what prompted him to leave Los Angeles for San Diego a few years ago.

The List spoke exclusively with Dr. Allison Applebaum, caregiving expert and author of "Stand By Me," to gain insight on Paevey's experiences as a caretaker and son. "In a situation such as caring for a parent with advanced cancer, the responsibilities can be enormous," Dr. Applebaum said. "Ryan is making the courageous decision to put his acting career on hold in order to devote his energy to his mother."

