What Only True HGTV Fans Know About Mike Pyle

People just can't stop watching HGTV, which has programming about real estate, renovation, and anything else related to homes and gardens (the respective "H" and "G" in "HGTV"). One of HGTV's programs is "Inside Out," co-hosted by landscape designer Mike Pyle and realtor and interior designer Carmine Sabatella. Only true fans of HGTV will know that Pyle is the one who brought Sabatella in as his fellow host. Pyle told HGTV in an interview that they were connected by a friend in common but didn't end up working together.

"Not long afterwards, I presented Carmine with a quote, yet he never hired me for the job!" Pyle said. However, Pyle figured Sabatella would be a good choice of collaborator when he was contacted by HGTV. Pyle added, "I was so impressed by his expertise and work ethic, I knew we'd make a great team."

In that same interview, Pyle and Sabatella shared some of their similarities, including the fact that they both have tattoos related to their fathers and are more introverted than extroverted. They seem to work well together, and after the duo finished filming their second season in May 2023, Sabatella took to Instagram to give Pyle and some of their other collaborators a special shout-out.