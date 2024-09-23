What Only True HGTV Fans Know About Mike Pyle
People just can't stop watching HGTV, which has programming about real estate, renovation, and anything else related to homes and gardens (the respective "H" and "G" in "HGTV"). One of HGTV's programs is "Inside Out," co-hosted by landscape designer Mike Pyle and realtor and interior designer Carmine Sabatella. Only true fans of HGTV will know that Pyle is the one who brought Sabatella in as his fellow host. Pyle told HGTV in an interview that they were connected by a friend in common but didn't end up working together.
"Not long afterwards, I presented Carmine with a quote, yet he never hired me for the job!" Pyle said. However, Pyle figured Sabatella would be a good choice of collaborator when he was contacted by HGTV. Pyle added, "I was so impressed by his expertise and work ethic, I knew we'd make a great team."
In that same interview, Pyle and Sabatella shared some of their similarities, including the fact that they both have tattoos related to their fathers and are more introverted than extroverted. They seem to work well together, and after the duo finished filming their second season in May 2023, Sabatella took to Instagram to give Pyle and some of their other collaborators a special shout-out.
Pyle has shared some about his family life
Mike Pyle also spoke highly of his wife, Lizzy Pyle (also known as Lizzy Farag) when chatting with HGTV. "My wife Lizzy is patient and caring and makes me want to be a better person every day," Mike said. "I really look up to her." True HGTV and "Inside Out" devotees will know that Mike and Lizzy's family includes daughters Stevie and Elle, and their family dog Steeler, the French bulldog.
Mike has also started teaching his children some of his landscaping skills. On Instagram in September 2024, Pyle shared a photo of him and his daughters working in their garden. "It's a family business after all," Mike said with a plant emoji. "I love getting the girls out in the garden with me. It helps promote their sense of accomplishment and they are learning about the plants and improving fine motor skills at the same time."
Pyle has collaborated with other recognizable HGTV stars
HGTV stars watch HGTV too, and Mike Pyle shared his favorite program with the KC Remodel + Garden Show for an interview on their blog: "100 Day Dream Home," which is hosted by Mike and Brian Kleinschmidt. However, Pyle also said he's not a big TV watcher except for sports. When asked about future collabs, Pyle said, "I would love an opportunity to collaborate with the 'Fixer to Fabulous' duo Dave and Jenny Marrs as I have heard nothing but great things about them!"
Pyle and Carmine Sabatella have already collaborated with some other stars from HGTV. The co-hosts, Page Turner, and Russell J. Holmes all appeared in the same episode of Ben Napier and Erin Napier's "Home Town Kickstart." In an Instagram post from January 2022, Pyle shared photos with Sabatella and Turner from the "Home Town Kickstart" filming experience. "What an amazing opportunity meeting such a good group of people!" Pyle said, before thanking Turner.
As of writing, "Inside Out" has released two seasons and a third season has yet to be confirmed. Pyle has over 20 years of experience with landscaping, so wherever his career takes him, no doubt he will continue to succeed!