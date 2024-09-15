How Many Kids Does Lauren Boebert Have? Details About Her 4 Sons

Republican Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert is known for her many messy controversies, strong relationships with both former President Donald Trump and his oldest son, Donald Trump, Jr., and running a gun-themed restaurant. But beyond that, she's also a mother. Boebert is the proud "mom of 4 boys," as she denotes in her Instagram bio, and her social media is a combination of politics and family snapshots.

A staunch pro-lifer, she first became a mom when she was still a teenager in high school, ultimately dropping out to focus on her family. She and her then-husband, Jayson Boebert, met under questionable circumstances, and eventually welcomed their first son in 2005. Between then and 2011, the couple would have three more children — all boys.

Of all the names I've been called, MOM is the greatest of all 🥰 💙 pic.twitter.com/yfV68LyJQR — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) May 14, 2023

The couple divorced in 2023 and, while Jayson has spent 2024 battling legal issues, Lauren happily shows off her boys online. "Of all the names I've been called, MOM is the greatest of all," she wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

