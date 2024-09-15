How Many Kids Does Lauren Boebert Have? Details About Her 4 Sons
Republican Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert is known for her many messy controversies, strong relationships with both former President Donald Trump and his oldest son, Donald Trump, Jr., and running a gun-themed restaurant. But beyond that, she's also a mother. Boebert is the proud "mom of 4 boys," as she denotes in her Instagram bio, and her social media is a combination of politics and family snapshots.
A staunch pro-lifer, she first became a mom when she was still a teenager in high school, ultimately dropping out to focus on her family. She and her then-husband, Jayson Boebert, met under questionable circumstances, and eventually welcomed their first son in 2005. Between then and 2011, the couple would have three more children — all boys.
Of all the names I've been called, MOM is the greatest of all 🥰 💙 pic.twitter.com/yfV68LyJQR
— Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) May 14, 2023
The couple divorced in 2023 and, while Jayson has spent 2024 battling legal issues, Lauren happily shows off her boys online. "Of all the names I've been called, MOM is the greatest of all," she wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.
Her two eldest sons are Tyler and Brody
Like his mom, Tyler Boebert became a teenage parent at age 18 years in 2023. He and his girlfriend welcomed a son named Josiah, making Lauren Boebert a grandmother at the ripe old age of 36. In February 2024, Tyler was arrested for a string of alleged thefts and the charges included five felonies. According to a Facebook post from the Rifle, Colorado Police Department, Tyler is also facing "over 15 additional misdemeanor and petty offenses."
Brody Boebert was born two years after Tyler and is an athlete. His mom has posted photos of him playing football, gushing in one picture, "Happy mom moment!" People reported Lauren's second-oldest son also participates in track and field, specifically hurdles and the long jump.
According to Lauren's memoir, "My American Life," the politician only took four weeks of maternity leave after giving birth to Brody, not wanting to let her new baby take away too much time from her former job at an energy company.
Her two youngest sons are Kaydon and Roman
Lauren and Jayson Boebert's third son, Kaydon, was born in 2009 in an unlikely place: the front seat of his father's pickup truck. The Republican told Vail Daily she and her then-husband were en route to the hospital when her water broke, sharing how her "body kept pushing, and [she] couldn't stop." The couple had to pull over for the delivery, then continued driving to the hospital with the baby after his birth. In 2023, Lauren made headlines when she said having a child is "cheaper" than "birth control," and that's how she ended up with Kaydon. Her third son graduated from eighth grade in May 2024, which Boebert documented on Facebook, and is an athlete like his brother Brody, playing basketball and baseball.
Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO): "I left a prescription at a pharmacy once. I went to get birth control ... The price was very, very high ... And I said, 'It's cheaper to have a kid.' And I left it there, and now I have my third son." pic.twitter.com/5aUut9DBg8
— The Recount (@therecount) May 23, 2023
Unlike the birth of her previous three boys, Lauren opted for a home birth for her youngest son, Roman. She wrote about the experience in her memoir (via People): "Roman's delivery turned out to be an amazing life experience that I wouldn't trade for anything."
The youngest son of the Boebert family, who was born in 2011 or 2012, helped with his mom's campaign in April 2024, sharing her accomplishments as a politician. Besides that, Roman's life is mostly spent out of the spotlight.