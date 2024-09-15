The Most Inappropriate Outfits Lauren Boebert Has Ever Worn

In November 2021, about a month after the tragic accidental death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the film set of "Rust," Lauren Boebert wore a shirt that was a play on the popular NRA slogan, "Guns Don't Kill People, People Kill People." Her shirt read, "Guns Don't Kill People Alec Baldwin Does," referring to the fact that Baldwin was the person who pulled the trigger on the prop gun that led to Hutchins' death.

Boebert is a huge supporter of the Second Amendment and has been seen packing heat at events. However, using the death of someone else as a way to show support for gun ownership is tasteless. Her Instagram caption read, "It's frustrating that people who have little to no understanding of basic firearm safety are the same people who want to take them away. I will always defend the 2nd Amendment!"

Comments regarding her outfit choice were blunt, to say the least. "This isn't a f***ing joke," one person wrote. Another one said Boebert was being "disrespectful" to Hutchins and her loved ones. A third person simply commented, "Uvalde," presumably referring to the Uvalde school shooting that left 21 people dead in May 2022.

