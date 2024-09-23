A Timeline Of Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner's Divorce

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's divorce announcement was undoubtedly one of the most devastating celebrity splits of 2023. Speaking to Harper's Bazaar UK in 2019, the "Game Of Thrones" star shared that their relationship timeline began in 2016 when Jonas shot his shot and sent her a message on Instagram. Although they were spotted on several dates later in the year, the celebrity couple only confirmed they were dating on Instagram in January 2017. Jonas and Turner announced their engagement, again through Instagram, in October and their Las Vegas wedding took place in May of the following year.

The musician and actor followed their sweet ceremony up with a lavish wedding in France. The "Sucker" hitmaker and his wife welcomed their first daughter, Willa, in 2020 followed by their second, Delphine, in 2022. By all accounts, it seemed like Turner, Jonas, and their two children, whom they keep entirely off social media, were thriving. But, in September 2023, insiders told TMZ that the DNCE member was in the market for a divorce lawyer. Though the tabloid later shared a photo of him walking around without his wedding ring, fans at a Jonas Brothers concert noticed he had it on during the gig.

However, on September 5, the former Disney star officially filed for divorce, confirming that their marriage was "irretrievably broken" in court documents obtained by People. Later, a source informed People, "They were not separated but they've been living separate lives for months," adding, "As far as custody goes, this literally all just happened, so they're figuring it out in real time." Fortunately, though, "They did have a prenup."

