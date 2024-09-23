A Timeline Of Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner's Divorce
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's divorce announcement was undoubtedly one of the most devastating celebrity splits of 2023. Speaking to Harper's Bazaar UK in 2019, the "Game Of Thrones" star shared that their relationship timeline began in 2016 when Jonas shot his shot and sent her a message on Instagram. Although they were spotted on several dates later in the year, the celebrity couple only confirmed they were dating on Instagram in January 2017. Jonas and Turner announced their engagement, again through Instagram, in October and their Las Vegas wedding took place in May of the following year.
The musician and actor followed their sweet ceremony up with a lavish wedding in France. The "Sucker" hitmaker and his wife welcomed their first daughter, Willa, in 2020 followed by their second, Delphine, in 2022. By all accounts, it seemed like Turner, Jonas, and their two children, whom they keep entirely off social media, were thriving. But, in September 2023, insiders told TMZ that the DNCE member was in the market for a divorce lawyer. Though the tabloid later shared a photo of him walking around without his wedding ring, fans at a Jonas Brothers concert noticed he had it on during the gig.
However, on September 5, the former Disney star officially filed for divorce, confirming that their marriage was "irretrievably broken" in court documents obtained by People. Later, a source informed People, "They were not separated but they've been living separate lives for months," adding, "As far as custody goes, this literally all just happened, so they're figuring it out in real time." Fortunately, though, "They did have a prenup."
Sophie Turner was publicly vilified following their divorce announcement
On September 6, 2023, Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner took to Instagram to confirm that they were splitting up through a joint statement. Around the same time, an insider clarified to Page Six that although the "Cake by the Ocean" hitmaker fought tooth and nail to save their marriage, he ultimately prioritized his daughters' best interests by filing for divorce. Meanwhile, another insider asserted to TMZ that Willa and Delphine's father had essentially become their primary caregiver despite being on tour. Moreover, the source claimed that the A-list couple's personality differences had driven them too far apart, explaining, "She likes to party, he likes to stay at home. They have very different lifestyles."
While chatting with British Vogue in May 2024, Turner confessed that she had endured the "worst few days of my life" after reading all the stories about her supposedly being a bad parent just because she was on set and couldn't return home to her kids without breaching her contract. "It hurt because I really do completely torture myself over every move I make as a mother—mum guilt is so real!" the "Game of Thrones" breakout admitted. "I just kept having to say to myself, 'None of this is true. You are a good mum and you've never been a partier.'"
It's worth noting that in September 2023, a source pointed out to TMZ that Jonas wasn't terribly empathetic with Turner as she recovered after Delphine's birth and even urged his wife to attend events with him despite Turner making it abundantly clear that she wasn't up for it just yet.
The exes got into a legal spat over their kids
On September 21, 2023, Sophie Turner sued Joe Jonas for the "wrongful detention" of Willa and Delphine in New York, as Vulture reported at the time. The publication noted that while the former couple was initially torn on whether their children should grow up in the United States or England, they had mutually settled on the latter during Christmas 2022. In the court filings, the "Dark Phoenix" star stated that they had executed their plans in April 2023, and everyone had started to settle into their new lives. Then, in August, Willa and Delphine headed over to the U.S. for a little bit to accompany their dad on tour while their mom was away working.
While Turner argued that their daughters should have returned to their home in England eventually, Jonas supposedly told her that he wanted to keep them with him during a post-divorce filing chat. According to Rolling Stone, a legal doc from about a week later barred either party from uprooting their children from New York. However, after a mediation process in early October, the girls were allowed to fly back to the UK temporarily.
The exes released a joint statement shortly afterward, confirming, "After a productive and successful mediation, we have agreed that the children will spend time equally in loving homes in both the U.S. and the UK," per the BBC. "We look forward to being great co-parents." Turner's wrongful detention case was eventually dismissed in January 2024, and the celebrity couple's contentious divorce was finalized the following September.