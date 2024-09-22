Paul Campbell & Ashley Williams' Spark In Hallmark's Falling Together Has Us Head Over Heels
For a heartwarming fall flick, look no further than Hallmark's latest feelgood romance, "Falling Together." The film stars two veterans of the network, Ashley Williams and Paul Campbell, as Natalie and Mark. Campbell has already stated which of his Hallmark movies is his favorite, but it's possible that "Falling Together" could soon dethrone it. Williams' character arrives in Pittsburgh at the condo that her new employer, Carnegie Mellon University, acquired for her. However, Natalie has more trouble fitting in and getting close to her new neighbors at the Steeltown Lofts than anticipated.
The film cleverly utilizes the fish-out-of-water trope, as Natalie works to understand the dynamics of her new surroundings (and viewers do the same alongside her). The first person from the building that Natalie meets is actually Campbell's character, Mark. He's the super at the Steeltown Lofts and does repairs when needed. However, Mark has a strict rule to stay out of the personal business of his residents. This contradicts Natalie's bubbly, outgoing personality — whereas Mark is a literal fixer of leaky pipes and such, Natalie is a fixer of people and expends tons of energy caring for others.
Natalie and Mark's differing outlooks make them a prime example of the classic opposites attract romance. As they gradually open up about their pasts, the unlikely duo bonds and both of them even make a pact to try and be more like the other. Despite the 80-minutes-and-change runtime, the blossoming of Natalie and Mark's relationship doesn't feel rushed and the actors' performances are effortlessly natural to boot. Likewise, the performers' senses of humor complement each other, and they share great chemistry onscreen.
The film touches on a cause close to Williams' heart
Since "Falling Together" is part of Hallmark's "Fall Into Love" programming, there are lots of references to and puns surrounding the autumn season — although some of the bright orange leaves look a bit fake and may make you question when the movie was actually filmed. Additionally, almost every secondary character from the Steeltown Lofts has a nemesis. One of the main subplots sees Natalie and Mark trying to encourage the other residents of the building to get along better. The various characters sometimes feel like caricatures and the compromises they inevitably reach are a little convenient at times, too. But it wouldn't be a Hallmark movie without easy conflict-resolution.
"Falling Together" co-writer Adam Kulbersh shared on Instagram that portions of the movie were inspired by Ashley Williams' real life (the actor also executive-produced, along with her husband Neal Dodson). One major plot point involves Natalie volunteering for the Walk to End Alzheimer's after moving to Pittsburgh. Williams and fellow Hallmark star Nikki DeLoach both publicly support the Alzheimer's Association due to each of them sadly losing a parent to the disease. Natalie's go-getter, eager-to-help attitude is perfect for the volunteering subplot and it crucially never feels forced either.
Likewise, the movie does a great job shining a light on an important cause, and its premiere date on Hallmark (September 21, 2024) notably lines up with World Alzheimer's Day. Viewers may even tear up as Natalie bonds with and learns more about her fellow volunteers. So, if you're looking for a classic Hallmark rom-com with a little extra heart (and a personal connection for one of the stars), Williams and Paul Campbell's "Falling Together" is a great choice!