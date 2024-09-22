Paul Campbell & Ashley Williams' Spark In Hallmark's Falling Together Has Us Head Over Heels

For a heartwarming fall flick, look no further than Hallmark's latest feelgood romance, "Falling Together." The film stars two veterans of the network, Ashley Williams and Paul Campbell, as Natalie and Mark. Campbell has already stated which of his Hallmark movies is his favorite, but it's possible that "Falling Together" could soon dethrone it. Williams' character arrives in Pittsburgh at the condo that her new employer, Carnegie Mellon University, acquired for her. However, Natalie has more trouble fitting in and getting close to her new neighbors at the Steeltown Lofts than anticipated.

Advertisement

The film cleverly utilizes the fish-out-of-water trope, as Natalie works to understand the dynamics of her new surroundings (and viewers do the same alongside her). The first person from the building that Natalie meets is actually Campbell's character, Mark. He's the super at the Steeltown Lofts and does repairs when needed. However, Mark has a strict rule to stay out of the personal business of his residents. This contradicts Natalie's bubbly, outgoing personality — whereas Mark is a literal fixer of leaky pipes and such, Natalie is a fixer of people and expends tons of energy caring for others.

Natalie and Mark's differing outlooks make them a prime example of the classic opposites attract romance. As they gradually open up about their pasts, the unlikely duo bonds and both of them even make a pact to try and be more like the other. Despite the 80-minutes-and-change runtime, the blossoming of Natalie and Mark's relationship doesn't feel rushed and the actors' performances are effortlessly natural to boot. Likewise, the performers' senses of humor complement each other, and they share great chemistry onscreen.

Advertisement