Ivanka Trump Classes Up Kimberly Guilfoyle's Signature Style In New Selfie
In this corner, we have Kimberly Guilfoyle, fiancée of Donald Trump Jr. (yes, they're still together as of this writing, even if the awkward carousel of Don Jr. pics she posted didn't swat away affair rumors). In the opposite corner, we have Ivanka Trump, the only daughter of former President Donald J. Trump (who is desperate to talk about her on the campaign trail, even though she could care less).
As high-profile Republicans, the two women each tend to lean toward conservative clothing with a touch of flair, but their definitions of "conservative" and "flair" differ wildly — and one of them always seems to come out the clear winner when the two battle it out in the fashion arena.
On September 19, 2024, Ivanka posted to Instagram a series of images taken during a trip to Paris. Amongst the photos of the Eiffel Tower and the Louvre, she included a selfie showing off a two-piece, light purple outfit. With silver buttons and pocket detailing, she looked chic and elegant. It was a big step up from the conservative looks Guilfoyle regularly tries to incorporate into her wardrobe, to varying levels of success.
Ivanka or Kimberly? We know who wore it better
Kimberly Guilfoyle has her own sense of style, which often includes trying out conservative looks to fit in with her Republican fiancée. But no one beats doing conservative with class and elegance like Ivanka Trump, who consistently proves she can dress better than anyone — especially her brother's paramour.
In a compare-and-contrast of their styles, as pictured above, both women opted for outfits in ice-cream colors; Guilfoyle went with stark white, but Ivanka selected a more sedate, lavender-infused sorbet. The former President's daughter copied the top and skirt combo but opted to expose her arms instead of her cleavage.
The fit is also different for both ladies. Trump's outfit seems custom-made to fit her slim silhouette, with the cropped top overlapping the tucked-in waist of the skirt. Guilfoyle, in contrast, seems to be poured into her clothes, the bunched-up fabric practically screaming to call in a tailor. Therefore, when it comes to fashion, Trump clearly trumps Guilfoyle (even when we gave Ivanka the over-the-top Kimberly makeover, it still weirdly worked for the former first daughter — almost more than it worked for Guilfoyle herself).