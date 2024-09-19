Ivanka Trump Classes Up Kimberly Guilfoyle's Signature Style In New Selfie

In this corner, we have Kimberly Guilfoyle, fiancée of Donald Trump Jr. (yes, they're still together as of this writing, even if the awkward carousel of Don Jr. pics she posted didn't swat away affair rumors). In the opposite corner, we have Ivanka Trump, the only daughter of former President Donald J. Trump (who is desperate to talk about her on the campaign trail, even though she could care less).

As high-profile Republicans, the two women each tend to lean toward conservative clothing with a touch of flair, but their definitions of "conservative" and "flair" differ wildly — and one of them always seems to come out the clear winner when the two battle it out in the fashion arena.

On September 19, 2024, Ivanka posted to Instagram a series of images taken during a trip to Paris. Amongst the photos of the Eiffel Tower and the Louvre, she included a selfie showing off a two-piece, light purple outfit. With silver buttons and pocket detailing, she looked chic and elegant. It was a big step up from the conservative looks Guilfoyle regularly tries to incorporate into her wardrobe, to varying levels of success.

