We Gave Ivanka Trump An Over-The-Top Kimberly Guilfoyle Makeover & It Weirdly Works For Her
While Ivanka Trump's looks tend to mirror her family's politics, she has broken away from conservative styles on occasion. One dress in particular — a yellow number with a heart-shaped side cutout outlined in silver spotted on her Instagram page in June 2024 — made it look like she was heading towards a Kimberly Guilfoyle-style makeover.
Guilfoyle, who is engaged to Trump's brother, Donald Trump Jr., is known for often wearing inappropriate outfits. Some have left little to the imagination, while others were just awkward looks that didn't suit the venue or the company she was with. Whether she's butchering Barbiecore or going coquette for her son's prom pics, you can count on Guilfoyle to sport a full face of makeup and voluminous locks — two things that Trump is not known for.
We couldn't help but wonder what the former president's older daughter would look like if she styled herself more like her future sister-in-law, so we decided to give the mother-of-three an over-the-top makeover and, honestly, the big hair and full glam makeup kind of work for her.
Ivanka Trump looks stunning with Kimberly Guilfoyle-style hair and makeup
Ivanka Trump's platinum blonde locks are typically styled sleek and straight. While we've seen her with curls before, her hair doesn't typically have as much volume at the roots as Kimberly Guilfoyle's. Trump has said that she doesn't spend a lot of time on her hair, telling New Beauty in 2016: "I don't own a blowdryer, and I've never learned how to use one. Most days, I walk to work with my hair still slightly wet."
To give her a Guilfoyle-style makeover, our Static Media photo editor gave Trump's roots some lift and added some curls to her hair. The loose curls were modeled after her future sister-in-law's, but Guilfoyle's hair is dark while Trump's is light. The combination of big, bold curls and blonde hair on Trump give her a Dolly Parton vibe that we kind of love. It also makes her look more relaxed, despite it being a decidedly more flashy look than we're used to seeing from her.
While Trump does wear makeup, she doesn't usually go full glam. She may sport a red lippy for big events, but her day-to-day makeup usually enhances her natural looks in a subtle way. After her Guilfoyleification, though, Trump rocks sultry eyeshadow and long, full lashes that set off her beautiful, brown eyes.