We Gave Ivanka Trump An Over-The-Top Kimberly Guilfoyle Makeover & It Weirdly Works For Her

While Ivanka Trump's looks tend to mirror her family's politics, she has broken away from conservative styles on occasion. One dress in particular — a yellow number with a heart-shaped side cutout outlined in silver spotted on her Instagram page in June 2024 — made it look like she was heading towards a Kimberly Guilfoyle-style makeover.

Guilfoyle, who is engaged to Trump's brother, Donald Trump Jr., is known for often wearing inappropriate outfits. Some have left little to the imagination, while others were just awkward looks that didn't suit the venue or the company she was with. Whether she's butchering Barbiecore or going coquette for her son's prom pics, you can count on Guilfoyle to sport a full face of makeup and voluminous locks — two things that Trump is not known for.

We couldn't help but wonder what the former president's older daughter would look like if she styled herself more like her future sister-in-law, so we decided to give the mother-of-three an over-the-top makeover and, honestly, the big hair and full glam makeup kind of work for her.

