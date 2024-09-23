Times Taylor Swift's Fashion Fanned The Flames Of Reputation (Taylor's Version) Release Rumors
Taylor Swift's fanbase of Swifties has been clamoring for each "Taylor's Version" album to drop ever since Swift announced that she would be re-recording and re-releasing her older albums. As of writing, the two albums that haven't been re-released yet are Swift's self-titled debut and her sixth album, "Reputation." Swifties have a habit of jumping to conclusions and predicting when new albums will drop or be announced because Swift likes leaving clues behind. Even her Eras Tour is chock-full of Easter eggs.
Although the "Reputation" section of the Eras Tour has had the same custom-made Roberto Cavalli bodysuit in black and red since the beginning, many of the fashionable outfits that Swift has been seen wearing at her concerts, at awards shows, or out and about seem to allude to the vibes and colors of the "Reputation" album. It has made Swifties even more excited about the impending "Reputation (Taylor's Version)" drop. The looks might even inspire you on how to channel your own "Reputation" era, where you do your own thing without hinging on the approval of others (and look good all the while).
The sparkly VMAs 2022 look
The internet fawned over Taylor Swift's look for the 2022 VMAs. She was decked out in an Oscar de la Renta dress made up of sparkling silver gems. The "Reputation (Taylor's Version)" rumors came about because the dress reminded fans of a scene from the "Look What You Made Me Do" music video. In the video, Swift is seen in a bathtub full of diamonds and jewelry.
However, Swift surprised fans and announced a new album ("Midnights") at the 2022 VMAs. The dress was more likely a reference to the track "Bejeweled," or perhaps a nod to both!
The sleek 2023 VMAs gown
Rumors swirled about "Reputation (Taylor's Version)" at the 2023 VMAs too, when Taylor Swift wore a black, floor-length Versace gown for the big event. The dress was stylishly asymmetrical and had a large slit up the middle. It also featured silver studs on the straps and down the front, and the frock was paired with layered necklaces.
Many of the outfits that Swift wore for her "Reputation" tour were black as well, so her 2023 VMAs look perfectly fit the aesthetic of "Reputation." However, the awards show went by with no "Reputation (Taylor's Version)" announcement.
Swift's starry 34th birthday dress
Sagittarius queen Taylor Swift stepped out for her 34th birthday on December 13, 2023 wearing a minidress from Clio Peppiatt. The sparkly black dress was embellished with silver sequins to create a night sky design of stars, clouds, and the moon. The dress had "Reputation" vibes due to the colors, and it also obviously had some "Midnights" flair.
Dropping "Reputation (Taylor's Version)" was not on Swift's birthday bucket list, but according to Billboard, she caused the Clio Peppiatt dress she wore that night to sell out.
Green at the Globes
At the 2024 Golden Globes, we were sure Taylor Swift dropped a "Reputation (Taylor's Version)" hint. She donned a Gucci dress with spaghetti straps and cutouts on the back and sides. The bright green of the dress, along with the metallic, sequin-covered fabric, had a snake-like quality, and the "Reputation" era is known for snakes and snakeskin.
Some wondered if a different "Taylor's Version" album was on the horizon. An X, formerly known as Twitter, user questioned if the green actually meant Swift's re-recorded debut album was coming instead.
A possible 'Fearless'/'Reputation' crossover
While in Milan, Italy for the Eras Tour in July 2024, Taylor Swift wore a new outfit during the "Fearless" section of the concert. The dress was black, gold, and silver with a fringed skirt. According to the Taylor Swift Styled Instagram account run by fashion commentator Sarah Chapelle, the dress was a Roberto Cavalli custom-made for Swift. Chapelle explained the design of the dress was one of Cavalli's signature prints called "Ray of Gold."
THE NEW FEARLESS DRESS IS EXTREMELY REP TOUR CODED #MilanTSTheErasTour pic.twitter.com/MCVpMX4HcD
— The Eras Tour (@tswifterastour) July 13, 2024
After Swift unveiled it, an X user compared the Cavalli dress to a black-and-gold bodysuit from the "Reputation" tour.
A 'Midnights' look screamed 'Reputation'
Taylor Swift seemed to give another "Reputation" nod at the London, England Eras Tour with a "Midnights" bodysuit unveiled in August 2024. The Zuhair Murad piece was deep navy and covered in sparkles, stars, and a crescent moon. One Swiftie commented on the Zuhair Murad Instagram post featuring the look and said, "Crescent moon = changing seasons = clowning for rep tv season coming!!!"
It wasn't so far-fetched, since a year prior, Swift announced "1989 (Taylor's Version)" at the Eras Tour the day after unveiling a new "Midnights" bodysuit.
'Reputation'-like tall red boots
Taylor Swift headed to the Kansas City Chiefs football game on September 5, 2024 to support her boyfriend, Chiefs player Travis Kelce. She rocked a double-denim look, but the "Reputation"-like element was her Giuseppe Zanotti thigh-high boots. The shiny, cranberry-colored boots were possibly another "Look What You Made Me Do" music video reference.
Taylor Swift Styled's Sarah Chapelle said on Instagram that the tall red boots from that video were from Christian Louboutin instead. But were the similar Giuseppe Zanotti boots Swift's subtle way of telling fans "Reputation (Taylor's Version)" hasn't been forgotten?
The all-black date night 'fit
On September 6, 2024, Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift hit the town for a New York City date night. Photos showed Swift wearing all black, including a pair of knee-high boots, shorts, and a blazer. In addition to the "Reputation" color scheme, the name of Swift's sheer bodysuit caught attention.
The official Undress Code Instagram explained that it was their bodysuit in the "No Promises" style. One Swiftie on Instagram commented, "'No promises' is a rep [vault] track for sure," referencing songs added onto "Taylor's Version" albums that were initially scrapped for the first album releases.
Two drastically different 2024 VMAs looks
For part of the 2024 VMAs, Taylor Swift wore a Christian Dior dress with a yellow-and-black tartan pattern and an open front. She paired it with shorts, thigh-high boots, and long, laced-up gloves, all in black. Swift then switched into a Monse dress embellished with an image of a floating UFO.
The edgy Dior look drummed up "Reputation (Taylor's Version)" rumors, and green in the Monse look could've been a hint as well. No album announcement happened, causing an X user to remark that Swifties have been wrong the past three VMAs. But, eventually the speculation will have to be right!