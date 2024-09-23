Times Taylor Swift's Fashion Fanned The Flames Of Reputation (Taylor's Version) Release Rumors

Taylor Swift's fanbase of Swifties has been clamoring for each "Taylor's Version" album to drop ever since Swift announced that she would be re-recording and re-releasing her older albums. As of writing, the two albums that haven't been re-released yet are Swift's self-titled debut and her sixth album, "Reputation." Swifties have a habit of jumping to conclusions and predicting when new albums will drop or be announced because Swift likes leaving clues behind. Even her Eras Tour is chock-full of Easter eggs.

Although the "Reputation" section of the Eras Tour has had the same custom-made Roberto Cavalli bodysuit in black and red since the beginning, many of the fashionable outfits that Swift has been seen wearing at her concerts, at awards shows, or out and about seem to allude to the vibes and colors of the "Reputation" album. It has made Swifties even more excited about the impending "Reputation (Taylor's Version)" drop. The looks might even inspire you on how to channel your own "Reputation" era, where you do your own thing without hinging on the approval of others (and look good all the while).