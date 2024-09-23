Why Jodie Foster Hid Her Career From Her Sons When They Were Kids

Instead of knowing that their mom was a celebrity, Jodie Foster's sons thought she worked in construction when they were kids. During an appearance on "The View," the "Nyad" actor revealed the origin of her faux-contractor job. "I brought my oldest son, he was probably about 3 ... I brought him to set one day," she explained. "I bought him a little plastic tool belt and stuff and I was like, 'Yeah, and this is this set and this set and this set.' And for a really long time, he thought I was a construction worker."

As they grew up, Foster did introduce her kids to some of her work, which she talked about during her 2016 interview with Magic Radio. "Well, my little one just saw 'Silence of the Lambs' for the first time," she said, explaining that he was almost 15 during his inaugural viewing. "My older one just saw 'Taxi Driver' for the first time." The actor went on to explain that Kit, her youngest son, did find her movie scary. "I forget, you know, I forget that it's a scary movie and I do know he's a little sensitive."

Still, there are some of her projects that she has no interest in sharing with her sons. "There's a few films that I would never show them because I would be worried about being teased," she told "The View." "Nell, for example, they've never seen because they do tease me often about that, even though they've never seen the movie."

