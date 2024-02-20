The Stunning Transformation Of Jodie Foster

When you think of child stars who went on to be incredibly successful, Jodie Foster likely tops the list. In her 50-plus years as an actor, she's won over 60 awards for her work, including Oscars, BAFTAs, and Golden Globes. Foster has come incredibly far since her early start in the '60s, going from a humble young actor on television to a world-famous movie star in just a matter of years. But despite her icon status today, she is known to keep a relatively private life, and there's so much you still probably don't know about her.

"There is a meta-weirdness to having been a public figure from the time you were young, right? Especially if you have stayed being an actor," she told The Guardian in a January 2024 interview. Foster has not only become one of the most famous actors of our time, but she has done so by overcoming the trials and tribulations that often accompany child stardom and may not have been so successful if she hadn't established herself in the industry so early.

Whether you've been following her career since her controversial breakout role in "Taxi Driver," fell in love with her portrayal of Clarice Starling opposite Anthony Hopkins in "The Silence of the Lambs," or admired her acting chops on "True Detective," Foster has been part of several classics and established herself as one of the greats. Having now spent decades in the limelight, here's the stunning transformation of Jodie Foster.