Details About Tom Cruise's Disastrous First (And Last) Date With Heather Locklear

Think of the worst date you've ever been on in your life. Now imagine what it'd be like to have your date spill the beans to millions of people about just how awful it was. That's what happened to controversial actor Tom Cruise when Heather Locklear attended 90s Con in Florida. During a panel at the event, the "Melrose Place" star shared that her one and only date with the "Top Gun" alum was not something she would've gushed about in her diary, adding the memory to a list of tragic moments from her life.

According to People, Locklear and Cruise met during an audition for an upcoming movie (a film neither of them got the part for) that they both completely bombed. The actress then explained that after meeting, Cruise eventually went over to Locklear's house with fellow actor Sean Penn of "Fast Times at Ridgemont High" fame. Locklear explained both guys were kind, but Cruise "was very, 'yes ma'am' to [her], and [she] was like, 'okay, sir'" to him. Not exactly the most romantic dialogue.