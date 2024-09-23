Details About Tom Cruise's Disastrous First (And Last) Date With Heather Locklear
Think of the worst date you've ever been on in your life. Now imagine what it'd be like to have your date spill the beans to millions of people about just how awful it was. That's what happened to controversial actor Tom Cruise when Heather Locklear attended 90s Con in Florida. During a panel at the event, the "Melrose Place" star shared that her one and only date with the "Top Gun" alum was not something she would've gushed about in her diary, adding the memory to a list of tragic moments from her life.
According to People, Locklear and Cruise met during an audition for an upcoming movie (a film neither of them got the part for) that they both completely bombed. The actress then explained that after meeting, Cruise eventually went over to Locklear's house with fellow actor Sean Penn of "Fast Times at Ridgemont High" fame. Locklear explained both guys were kind, but Cruise "was very, 'yes ma'am' to [her], and [she] was like, 'okay, sir'" to him. Not exactly the most romantic dialogue.
Heather Locklear was a 'rock and roll girl'
Despite the awkwardness of their hangout, Heather Locklear and Tom Cruise did go out on a date. They went to Club Lingerie to go dancing. Locklear admitted how Cruise "was really cute" and "very nice to [her]," but his clean-cut demeanor didn't mesh with her edgier style.
This date happened before audiences fell in love with Cruise in the 1983 classic, "Risky Business," which includes an iconic dance scene that involves him sliding down to his knees on the floor and doing the splits. Locklear said he did that move and she wasn't sure if she was supposed to stop dancing or just keep going.
This isn't the first time Locklear has spoken about her alleged romance with Cruise. She shared the story of their date on "Chelsea Lately," claiming "it wasn't really a date." Locklear mentioned the "Risky Business" dance moment during the interview, adding that Cruise doing the splits ultimately caused Locklear to just sit down. Awkward.