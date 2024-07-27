When news broke of how Amy Robach and T. J. Holmes' romance evolved, the world of daytime TV was shook. We expect (rightly or wrongly) our news anchors to uphold traditional values and squeaky-clean reputations, so when Robach and Holmes' affair was revealed, it proved to be a deal-breaker that got them both fired from their jobs on ABC's "Good Morning America." While viewers may have felt a certain way about the scandal, there were others at the heart of it who had to endure more than anyone else: Marilee Fiebig Holmes, T. J. Holmes' wife, and Andrew Shue, Amy Robach's husband. Suddenly, the pair were thrust into the spotlight, with many wondering about the devastating public betrayal they were experiencing.

For Fiebig Holmes, it marked the end of a 12-year marriage and caused her to become a single mother to the couple's daughter, Sabine. But, if there's one thing we know from situations like this, it's that you can't keep a good woman down. Outside of her marriage to her TV star ex, Fiebig Holmes has always gone from strength to strength. Her interesting childhood and stellar academic path made her one to watch, putting her on a career trajectory that many would envy.

Besides that, her love life took an unexpected twist during the midst of her divorce that surprised us more than Holmes and Robach's affair. Let's take a look at the stunning transformation of Marilee Fiebig Holmes.