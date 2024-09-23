Why William & Kate Didn't Want Frogmore Cottage, The Home Harry & Meghan Loved

William, Prince of Wales, and Catherine, Princess of Wales have reportedly been looking for a new living space for their family of five. They have made it quite clear, however, that Frogmore Cottage — the former quarters of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle — will not be where they land. And it appears that it may be because of a spacing issue as well as renovations done by its previous occupants.

The royal couple currently reside in the 19th-century Adelaide Cottage, which is a brief 10-minute walk from the cozy Frogmore estate that housed Prince Harry and Meghan Markle until 2020, when they split for California. Now, it is undetermined as to who will occupy Frogmore Cottage, since it has been sitting empty after Harry and Meghan were evicted from the home. King Charles II has made efforts to push Prince Andrew into Frogmore, to free up the enormous Royal Lodge in Windsor, where the disgraced duke and his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, currently reside. So, as of this writing, no one yet has claimed official residence in the estate that Meghan and Harry once adored.