Inside Tori Spelling's Complicated Relationship With Former Co-Star Brian Austin Green
Tori Spelling and Brian Austin Green have a complex relationship because they are so close, but they stopped talking for 18 years at one point. However, Spelling admitted that it was her fault because Green made all efforts to keep their connection after their hit TV series "Beverly Hills, 90210" ended in 2000. Spelling and Green discussed their estrangement on "Oldish Podcast."
Spelling, who has a tragic real-life story, recalled crying during their last conversation because she feared they would lose touch and they were so close. In fact, Spelling and Green had even dated from 1990 to 1991. So, the ending of their show was "like going through a divorce" for Spelling. Green assured her then that they wouldn't grow apart and even made sure to reconnect by going to her then-boyfriend Vincent Young's house to see her multiple times. After the two split, Spelling eventually dated Young, while Green moved on with Vanessa Marcil.
However, Green didn't sense the same effort from Spelling and eventually felt that she "did not want to be" friends with him anymore. "I felt like I've lived up to my half of the bargain. I tried to visit her and I would call you. When that wasn't reciprocated at some point ... you give up," Green said in the podcast, per Page Six. She agreed with him, telling him, "Your experience is pretty right on." According to Spelling, her relationship with Young and his romance with Marcil were also factors why she distanced herself from him.
Tori Spelling cheated on her first man with Brian Austin Green
Eventually, Tori Spelling and Brian Austin Green reconciled and have regular conversation. She even discussed ending her 18-year marriage to Dean McDermott with Green. She spoke about this when she chatted with her fellow "90210" alum Shannen Doherty in one episode of her "misSPELLING" podcast titled "Misbehavers," where she also opened up about her romance with Green.
Spelling admitted that she cheated on the first man she slept with, named Ryan, with Green. "That was the first guy I was with, and he was great, and to be honest, I cheated on him with Brian," Spelling said, according to Vanity Fair. "We broke up because I fell head over heels in love with Brian Green. I always say, Brian with a B was the first love of my life. But I was young and I was caught up in it."
Green acknowledged their romantic relationship when he appeared on "Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen," admitting that they "hooked up." The actor added, "We were young, and so, that's what young people do," per Us Weekly. However, when he appeared on "Build Series" in August 2019, the interviewer told him about Spelling, admitting she had an instant crush on him. When asked if he had a crush on her too, Green admitted the feeling was not mutual.
Brian Austin Green inspires Tori Spelling to join 'DWTS'
Having reconnected with his friend, Brian Austin Green was among the people who convinced Tori Spelling to join Season 33 of "Dancing with the Stars." The "Stori Telling" author admitted that she had been invited to join the dance competition TV series, but she wasn't confident. She loved the show but was scared to accept the invitation. Green was supportive. "Brian Austin Green has known the whole time since I got that phone call," Spelling told People. "So that whole time, I was like, 'I don't know if I should do or shouldn't do it,' but he was like, 'You will be amazing. You need to do this.'"
Green joined the competition in Season 30 for his then-girlfriend and now-fiancée Sharna Burgess, a "DWTS" pro. "I'm doing 'Dancing with the Stars' because of my girlfriend Sharna," Green said, per People. However, they were eliminated during week 4, featuring back-to-back performances paying tribute to Disney heroes and villains. They paid tribute to "Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs" and "Pirates of the Caribbean," which scored them 52 out of 80.
Spelling's friendship with Green has also extended to Burgess. Spelling previously said that she loved the professional dancer. Spelling also chatted with Burgess about who her partner could be. The "DTWS" pro had named Pasha Pashkov as a great dancing partner, before Spelling learned she would be dancing with him. According to her, "Sharna was right!" However, Burgess has yet to offer dancing tips to Spelling.