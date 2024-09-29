Inside Tori Spelling's Complicated Relationship With Former Co-Star Brian Austin Green

Tori Spelling and Brian Austin Green have a complex relationship because they are so close, but they stopped talking for 18 years at one point. However, Spelling admitted that it was her fault because Green made all efforts to keep their connection after their hit TV series "Beverly Hills, 90210" ended in 2000. Spelling and Green discussed their estrangement on "Oldish Podcast."

Spelling, who has a tragic real-life story, recalled crying during their last conversation because she feared they would lose touch and they were so close. In fact, Spelling and Green had even dated from 1990 to 1991. So, the ending of their show was "like going through a divorce" for Spelling. Green assured her then that they wouldn't grow apart and even made sure to reconnect by going to her then-boyfriend Vincent Young's house to see her multiple times. After the two split, Spelling eventually dated Young, while Green moved on with Vanessa Marcil.

However, Green didn't sense the same effort from Spelling and eventually felt that she "did not want to be" friends with him anymore. "I felt like I've lived up to my half of the bargain. I tried to visit her and I would call you. When that wasn't reciprocated at some point ... you give up," Green said in the podcast, per Page Six. She agreed with him, telling him, "Your experience is pretty right on." According to Spelling, her relationship with Young and his romance with Marcil were also factors why she distanced herself from him.

