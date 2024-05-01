Tragic Details About Tori Spelling's Life Since Her Separation From Dean McDermott

Trigger warning: The following article contains references to substance abuse.

Tori Spelling's life and career have been a hot topic of conversation for as long as she's been in the spotlight. Born into luxury as the daughter of renowned Hollywood producer Aaron Spelling, Tori's upbringing opened many doors for her. Leveraging her father's connections, she secured the iconic role of Donna Martin in "Beverly Hills, 90210," which catapulted her into stardom. However, despite her privileged background, Tori's mogul dad didn't leave her with much of his wealth. To make matters worse, when Aaron passed in 2006, Tori was already married to Dean McDermott, a fellow actor who wasn't contributing much financially.

Over the years, Tori and McDermott shared their financial difficulties and personal hardships with the public. McDermott's highly publicized cheating scandal in 2014 tested their relationship, but they ultimately found a way to move past the tumultuous period. Nonetheless, after spending 18 years together, Tori and McDermott decided to call it quits, resulting in a messy separation and a number of complications for Tori and the former couple's five children.

After McDermott announced their divorce in a since-deleted Instagram post, it seemed it was only downhill for Tori. The actor faced a series of trials and tribulations after their separation, including battles with health issues, financial struggles, and feelings of low self-worth. Still, Tori hasn't held back when it comes to sharing the tragic details of her life post-split, and here's everything we know about it.