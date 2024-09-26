The Biggest Rumor About JD Vance's Love Life, Explained

The political discourse around divorce has often been linked with Sen. JD Vance's name, especially given his provocative stance on the topic. Vance once suggested that spouses should stay married for the sake of their children, even if the circumstances are unhappy or violent. Speaking to a crowd at a Newport Beach high school event in 2021, he said "one of the great tricks" of the 1960s sexual revolution was making it easy for couples to separate, or "making it easier for people to shift spouses like they change their underwear," as he put it. But now people are wondering if the Republican Vice Presidential nominee is a hypocrite.

A Threads post went viral, claiming Vance had been divorced a couple of times before marrying his wife, Usha Vance. The post read: "Vance, twice divorced, chastised others for divorcing like changing unerwear [sic]." Many users were quick to disprove the claim, while others wondered if this was the biggest similarity between Vance and his running mate, Donald Trump, who has notoriously been divorced twice before his marriage to Melania. The question on everyone's mind is: could it be true?