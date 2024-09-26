The Biggest Rumor About JD Vance's Love Life, Explained
The political discourse around divorce has often been linked with Sen. JD Vance's name, especially given his provocative stance on the topic. Vance once suggested that spouses should stay married for the sake of their children, even if the circumstances are unhappy or violent. Speaking to a crowd at a Newport Beach high school event in 2021, he said "one of the great tricks" of the 1960s sexual revolution was making it easy for couples to separate, or "making it easier for people to shift spouses like they change their underwear," as he put it. But now people are wondering if the Republican Vice Presidential nominee is a hypocrite.
A Threads post went viral, claiming Vance had been divorced a couple of times before marrying his wife, Usha Vance. The post read: "Vance, twice divorced, chastised others for divorcing like changing unerwear [sic]." Many users were quick to disprove the claim, while others wondered if this was the biggest similarity between Vance and his running mate, Donald Trump, who has notoriously been divorced twice before his marriage to Melania. The question on everyone's mind is: could it be true?
Rumors that JD Vance was married before Usha Vance proven false
Turns out, it was all just a rumor. While many already didn't trust a Threads post as a valid source, the rest of the internet questioning whether the rumors are true can stop their search for the answer. A spokesperson for JD Vance told Reuters that the post was false. Plus, there are no credible sources that prove otherwise. Luke Schroeder, another spokesman for Vance, told USA Today: "Senator Vance was not married prior to his marriage with Usha." It's safe to say that there is no proof that Vance has ever wed anyone other than his beloved wife Usha.
Vance and his wife married in 2014 and they have three children: Ewan, Vivek, and Mirabel. The two met at Yale Law School, where it was love at first sight. Usha is the child of Indian immigrants. She grew up in San Diego and relocated across the country to study law. She is now a successful attorney who is always spotted by Vance's side as his biggest supporter.
JD Vance paints a romantic picture of his relationship with Usha in his memoir
The Ohio senator has never hidden his relationship with his wife, Usha. In his 2016 memoir, "Hillbilly Elegy: A Memoir of a Family and Culture in Crisis," Vance recounts his "luck" when he was assigned a project to work on with Usha in law school. Their friendship quickly blossomed into something serious. "I had dated other girls before, some serious, some not," he penned. "But Usha occupied an entirely different emotional universe."
Their relationship didn't go unnoticed by the people around them, who could also see they had something special. Amy Chua, a law professor at Yale University, told NBC News in 2017 that the two were an unlikely pairing. She was a West Coaster with immigrant parents and he was a self-proclaimed "hillbilly" from a Rust Belt town in Ohio. "I mean, I've never seen anybody so starstruck," Chua said. "It was love at first sight." Now as the couple ventures into a new political arena, Usha is gearing up to face the challenges that come with the spotlight. "I don't know that anyone is ever ready for that kind of scrutiny," she said (via Fox News). Regardless, she stands next to her husband, ready to brave the storm of an election year as the one and only Mrs. JD Vance.