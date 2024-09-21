Hallmark Star Autumn Reeser's Reaction To Trump Assassination Attempt Kept Her Real Views Under Wraps
The 2024 presidential campaign season instantly became much more high stakes when Former President Donald Trump was the victim of not one but two assassination attempts. Support for the divisive politician subsequently crossed party lines, with both sides generally hoping for his quick recovery. Meanwhile, celebrities like Hallmark star Autumn Reeser expressed their sympathy in a less politically overt way, but one thing was for sure; she wanted her fans to know their worth during the election process.
The first attempt on Trump's life narrowly missed his skull, just grazing the tip of the former president's ear. Two months later, another attack on the Republican nominee occurred at his West Palm Beach, Florida golf club, but fortunately the politician was left unharmed. After the attacks, many stars were quick to share their thoughts. Kid Rock posted a short video on Instagram claiming: "You f**k with Trump, you f**k with me."
And, while late-night host Jimmy Kimmel didn't blatantly make jokes on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" he did poke fun at Trump's demeanor in the video of his first public comments following the second scary incident, where he claimed President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris indirectly caused it to happen. It's a unanimous wonder, though, how these incidents will affect the election outcome.
Autumn Reeser subtly encouraged everyone to vote
After the first assassination attempt against Donald Trump, Autumn Reeser shared a quote from Dr. Jaiya John, from the book "We Birth Freedon at Dawn," on her Instagram Story, which read: "Once you realize governments are not gods, politicians are not prophets, and power is in the people, it becomes easier to think and feel for yourself, trust your soul compass, and have faith in the constitution of your compassionate heart," (via Heavy). While the actor is not completely transparent about her own political views, she was clearly urging her audience to follow their own values and beliefs, rather than blindly following the system that is set in place. Simply put, the "Season for Love" star presumably wanted her fans to just trust their guts while choosing a candidate in the 2024 presidential election.
Reeser does not comment on politics often. The actor is more focused on spreading positive messages more generally instead. Her Instagram is filled with quotes like the one she shared on her story, as well as her own words about her spiritual journey. Reeser frequently posts about her experience with shadow work, which is a psychological tactic created by Carl Jung to tap into one's "shadow," or the repressed part of your personality.
"What we're trying to do in shadow work is to come to a place of acceptance with all parts of ourselves, and the result/gift is that we stop projecting our disowned darkness (and light!!!) onto people outside of us," Reeser captioned one such Instagram post So, while the Hallmark star took the opportunity to subtly empower her followers to vote in 2024, she dedicates most of her time to working and keeping a positive outlook on her personal life.