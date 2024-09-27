The Most Tragic Details About Arnold Schwarzenegger's Son Christopher

Arnold Schwarzenegger has been in the public eye for decades, first as a bodybuilder, then as an actor, and later as the Governor of California. His different career paths have opened his life up to scrutiny, which then trickles down to his family, including his children. The Austrian native has four children with ex-wife ​​Maria Shriver and one son with his longtime housekeeper, Mildred Baena, with whom he had an affair. However, it's his middle son, Christopher Schwarzenegger, who's had a rougher go at life. He struggled with his weight growing up, experiencing body shaming from a young age before revealing a drastic weight loss in 2023.

Unlike his siblings, Christopher hasn't lived his life in the spotlight. His older sister, Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt, married Hollywood hunk Chris Pratt, and the couple has two daughters. His older brother, Patrick Schwarzenegger, followed in their dad's footsteps and is an actor, as is his younger half-brother, Joseph Baena. His other sister, Christina Schwarzenegger, is a producer. Christopher is the Vice Chair on the Special Olympics Founder's Council, and according to the organization's website, he is also the Director of Development at Indus Valley Media, working for a sports psychologist named Trevor Moawad before that. Unfortunately, Christopher's journey toward getting a college degree in psychology didn't go according to plan.

