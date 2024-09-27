Strange Things About HGTV Star Drew Scott's Relationship With Linda Phan

Drew Scott's relationship with his wife, Linda Phan, coincided with his rise to fame as one half of the "Property Brothers." Through their years together, Drew and Phan navigated challenges to grow their family, and they're now parents to two children, Parker and Piper Scott, born in 2022 and 2024. In honor of their wedding anniversary — and Parker's 2nd birthday — Drew posted a sweet message on Instagram in Mya 2024: "14 years together, 6 years married, 2 babies and a lifetime to go. I love you more and more each day."

Throughout their relationship, Drew and Phan have intertwined their personal and professional lives, combining work and romance. In 2013, Drew described a romantic vacation to Paris with a surprising twist. "We spent the evenings at quaint cafes ... working away at our computers," Drew informed Your Tango. While this image might feel a little unusual, Drew explained, "We love what we do and that we can work side by side." While their work-life balance has evolved, particularly as they adapted to parenthood, they continue to work together and launched a podcast in late 2019.

In addition, a shared sense of humor is at the heart of Drew and Linda's relationship, whether they're wearing silly couples' Halloween costumes or the less-common ugly holiday sweater knit for two. Throughout their journey together, Drew and Phan have found a fun, sometimes quirky way of bonding and celebrating their love.

