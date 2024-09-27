Strange Things About HGTV Star Drew Scott's Relationship With Linda Phan
Drew Scott's relationship with his wife, Linda Phan, coincided with his rise to fame as one half of the "Property Brothers." Through their years together, Drew and Phan navigated challenges to grow their family, and they're now parents to two children, Parker and Piper Scott, born in 2022 and 2024. In honor of their wedding anniversary — and Parker's 2nd birthday — Drew posted a sweet message on Instagram in Mya 2024: "14 years together, 6 years married, 2 babies and a lifetime to go. I love you more and more each day."
Throughout their relationship, Drew and Phan have intertwined their personal and professional lives, combining work and romance. In 2013, Drew described a romantic vacation to Paris with a surprising twist. "We spent the evenings at quaint cafes ... working away at our computers," Drew informed Your Tango. While this image might feel a little unusual, Drew explained, "We love what we do and that we can work side by side." While their work-life balance has evolved, particularly as they adapted to parenthood, they continue to work together and launched a podcast in late 2019.
In addition, a shared sense of humor is at the heart of Drew and Linda's relationship, whether they're wearing silly couples' Halloween costumes or the less-common ugly holiday sweater knit for two. Throughout their journey together, Drew and Phan have found a fun, sometimes quirky way of bonding and celebrating their love.
Bottled water brought Drew and Phan together
When Drew Scott first met Linda Phan in 2010, he was awestruck. Phan happened to be helping out at Toronto's fashion week, and Drew and his twin, Jonathan Scott, were there to promote their brand new show, "The Property Brothers." Rather than rush in to introduce himself, Drew took some time to admire Phan from afar. "She just had this energy around her that was just this fun loving personality," Drew reminisced on "The Greg McKeown Podcast." His mind raced as he quickly decided how to approach her. Instead of a compliment, Drew acted like he was more interested in her beverage. "Drew came up to me and said, 'Hey, where'd you get that water?'" Phan later informed People. Drew's unconventional strategy worked, and, without missing a beat, Phan responded by asking him about the pizza he was carrying.
Phan's quick wit not only endeared her to Drew when they met, but it also helped her make a great impression on Jonathan and one of the twins' childhood friends. The trio liked to make a game of collectively completing jokes, and Phan jumped in without hesitation. This was also a pivotal experience for Drew. "In that one moment, I knew we were on the same parallel," he explained to The New York Times. "When you're in love, you mesh that way."
Drew tagged along to extend their first date
When Drew Scott and Linda Phan first met, she was in a relationship with someone else. After their first meeting, they parted as friends, and she gave Drew her number. Months later, when Drew had some free time amid the shooting schedule of "The Property Brothers," he contacted Phan to hang out. After reading her text message, Drew inferred that Phan was now single. They began exploring their romantic connection. Their first date started off pretty by the book: dinner and a mug of hot chocolate. The evening took an unexpected turn when Phan had plans to go solo to a party afterward. Drew, however, got excited that there was going to be karaoke at the celebration, so he invited himself to go with her.
Awkwardly, there was a mix-up, and Phan's friend was delayed, leaving her and Scott alone in the karaoke room. Undaunted, Drew confidently busted out some of his go-to songs. As fate would have it, it's lucky he did. While Scott was singing karaoke, Phan was hooked.
For their second date, Drew and Phan met up in Las Vegas, where Drew was living and Phan was attending a bachelorette party. This date was memorable, although not in a great way. Phan got a little carried away with partying, and Drew sweetly came to her aid. "I held Linda's hair because she got sick," Drew explained on their podcast, "At Home with Linda and Drew Scott."
Phan was roomies with Drew and Jonathan
Two years after Linda Phan met Drew Scott, she moved in with him -– and his twin brother, Jonathan Scott. The trio were roommates for years while Jonathan was single, and they even shared accommodations when they traveled together while working on "The Property Brothers." During this time, Phan worked as Drew and Jonathan's creative director. "She has an architectural design background as well, and she has brilliant ideas and has great aesthetic and she's really our property sister," Drew informed Entertainment Tonight.
All this might have added a strange dimension to Drew and Phan's relationship, but according to Phan, the situation was comfortable. "People were always like, 'Isn't that weird?' But there's an ease to it," she explained to People in 2017. "It's nice and really convenient to be able to have meetings with the people you live with," she added. At the time, Phan and the brothers were devoting most of their time to professional commitments.
However, once they decided to ease up on their grueling work schedule and shift their focus to other things, Phan felt they needed to change their living arrangements. "It was fun for the first few years, and then it's like, 'Hmm, I think we need our alone time,'" Phan shared on their podcast.
Drew almost sabotaged his big proposal
It took Drew Scott and Linda Phan six years to get engaged. This long wait wasn't a big deal for Phan since marriage wasn't really a life goal for her. Drew, on the other hand, had been dreaming about his future wedding day since childhood. Once he decided to propose, Drew went all in with an elaborate proposal. Because he lived and worked with Phan, and they shared a tablet, it was challenging to keep everything under wraps. "I had to use an old email that I haven't used in years," Drew divulged to People. "I had to have Jonathan calling friends."
Even with all these precautions, Drew was ready to bail on the project because he mistakenly believed Phan was aware of his plans. "Drew has a habit of ruining his own surprises," Phan explained on "At Home with Linda and Drew Scott." "He'll plan this elaborate thing, and then he'll be like, 'Can I just tell you?'"
Luckily, Drew kept his cool and was successful at surprising Phan. He designed her diamond ring and commissioned a bakery to make a massive, whimsical cake in honor of her favorite book, "Oh, The Places You'll Go." As a nod to the way he first won her heart, Drew played a recording of himself singing "Marry Me" by Train. He also planned some scripted remarks, but Drew was so emotional that he had difficulty getting the words out.
Drew and Phan initially pledged their wedding vows with burgers
In May 2018, Drew Scott and Linda celebrated their wedding in Italy. Between special bachelor and bachelorette celebrations, and just hanging out with family and friends, the extended party lasted ten days. On the day of the ceremony, the wedding party included 10 bridesmaids, and 300 guests attended. The couple's wedding even had its own TV special on TLC: "Drew and Linda Say I Do."
Surprisingly, they were already married by then. On their way to Europe, Drew and Phan had a secret wedding in Nashville, Tennessee. In contrast to all the glitz and glamour of their Italian celebration, this event was super low-key. An officiant came to them, and "instead of exchanging rings, we exchanged burgers, and we got married in a hot tub," Drew recalled on their YouTube channel.
It turns out this was a practical decision. "There's a whole other process if you want to get married overseas," Drew explained. Even with getting the legalities out of the way, their trip to Italy wasn't without a couple of hiccups. En route to the bachelorette party, Phan and her friends got caught in a hailstorm while biking to a cooking class. They were completely drenched when they arrived. However, Phan looked back on it with humor. "It was hilarious," she recalled in an episode of their podcast. "We were all huddled in the bathroom under the really dinky hand dryers."