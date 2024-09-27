Why Some HGTV Viewers Aren't Fans Of David Bromstad
HGTV has many hosts on their network, but none are as positive and optimistic as David Bromstad. He first appeared on the network in 2006 as a contestant, and the eventual winner of the first season of "Design Star." After winning the inaugural season of the series, he went on to host other HGTV hits like "Color Splash" and "Design Star All-Stars." He also competed alongside fellow "Design Star" winner Tiffany Brooks on the second season of HGTV's "Rock the Block." What Bromstad may be most known for, though, is being the host of "My Lottery Dream Home," which first aired in 2015. This show has become his claim to fame with it spanning 15 seasons as of 2023.
With Bromstad being such a happy go-lucky guy, it could come as a shock to learn that some viewers aren't his biggest fan. There are a few different reasons fans for that, one of which being they feel he isn't used to his full potential. While Bromstad seems happy on "My Lottery Dream Home", some HGTV fans think he's being underutilized given that his design skills are what won him "Design Star" and got him on the network in the first place. One Reddit user said, "showing homes doesn't utilize his design talent. I hope they give him a show where he does actual design again." Even fans of Bromstad's from the beginning want and expect more from the host. After his stint on "Rock the Block", fans were convinced he should have more of a hands-on hosting role within HGTV. And then, of course, there's his tattoos.
Bromstad's body art is a little much for some
Since becoming famous, Bromstad has notably gotten more and more tattoos. He's even posted to Instagram, saying things like, "My tattoo addiction is shining bright with a rainbow of delicious colors." Most of Bromstad's tattoos are based on important things in his life, whether that be Disney, Harry Potter, or his lovely Pride tattoos. While tattoos have endured a negative connotation and have been easy to judge somebody over, in recent years they've become more socially accepted. Unfortunately, some people still don't like them, especially if they're covering someone's whole body. HGTV fans have been outspoken about their dislike of Bromstad's tattoos, which have only increased in number. Considering it's a little-known fact about Bromstad that he has a degree in illustration, and that he typically designs his own tattoos, it doesn't seem like he'll stop anytime soon.
From social media to forum threads, fans have been vocal about the topic. "Yeah, what the hell has David Bromstad done to his body," asked one user on DC Urban Moms and Dads, "the tattoos make me think he isn't ok in the head." It's a bold statement to make, but one that other fans have echoed as well. A Reddit user explained that, "his appearance is off putting. All those tattoos make him look dirty to me." Tattoos are just one of those things that people are either gonna love or hate, and for Bromstad, it looks like some vocal HGTV viewers simply aren't fans of his body art.
Is he genuine or fake?
While Bromstad isn't an actor, some HGTV fans seem to think he's faking his way through his shows. A Reddit user asked the HGTV community if he, "gave anyone else the creeps?" While there were mixed responses, one commenter said, "I can't stand him." The user went on to explain, "when he first started out he was a lot more likable but now he is so fake it's hard to watch him. He plays a character that's all. I don't think he has had a genuine moment ever." While there are always more negative comments in online forums, there were quite a few fans that stuck up for Bromstad. One HGTV viewer wrote, "My husband and I think he's such a sweetie. He has a fun and upbeat energy that is so refreshing to see on screen. Love him!"
Everyone is going to have their own opinions on any given person, even a celebrity host like Bromstad. However, it's much easier to take the word of someone whose actually met the man rather than commenters in forums. "Every single thing you see on TV is him. It is authentic," said Denise Banks-Wilson during an interview with The Intelligencer. "To be able to say how authentic he was — was the highlight. There's nothing that you see in him portrayed on TV that he is not."
Banks-Wilson is one of the many lottery winners that Bromstad helped to find her dream home on his show. While it seems public opinion of Bromstad is split, he's definitely had his fair share of controversies that could also explain why some HGTV viewers just don't like him.