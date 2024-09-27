Why Some HGTV Viewers Aren't Fans Of David Bromstad

HGTV has many hosts on their network, but none are as positive and optimistic as David Bromstad. He first appeared on the network in 2006 as a contestant, and the eventual winner of the first season of "Design Star." After winning the inaugural season of the series, he went on to host other HGTV hits like "Color Splash" and "Design Star All-Stars." He also competed alongside fellow "Design Star" winner Tiffany Brooks on the second season of HGTV's "Rock the Block." What Bromstad may be most known for, though, is being the host of "My Lottery Dream Home," which first aired in 2015. This show has become his claim to fame with it spanning 15 seasons as of 2023.

Advertisement

With Bromstad being such a happy go-lucky guy, it could come as a shock to learn that some viewers aren't his biggest fan. There are a few different reasons fans for that, one of which being they feel he isn't used to his full potential. While Bromstad seems happy on "My Lottery Dream Home", some HGTV fans think he's being underutilized given that his design skills are what won him "Design Star" and got him on the network in the first place. One Reddit user said, "showing homes doesn't utilize his design talent. I hope they give him a show where he does actual design again." Even fans of Bromstad's from the beginning want and expect more from the host. After his stint on "Rock the Block", fans were convinced he should have more of a hands-on hosting role within HGTV. And then, of course, there's his tattoos.

Advertisement