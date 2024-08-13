Little-Known Facts About HGTV's David Bromstad

Designer David Bromstad began his rise to TV fame when he won the first season of HGTV's "Design Star" and, since then, he has become a very recognizable face on the network. Some of the other HGTV shows that Bromstad has been involved with include home design series "Color Splash" and "Beach Flip," and the real estate search show "My Lottery Dream Home." Although Bromstad wasn't thrilled about hosting "My Lottery Dream Home" at first due to it not being a design opportunity, he grew to really love and appreciate it.

Advertisement

One of Bromstad's best qualities is that he is something of an open book, and he does not shy away from being his authentic self. He's had quite the transformation by embracing colorful, unique fashions and getting a collection of tattoos all over his body. (We even edited a photo just to see what Bromstad would look like without tattoos, and the end result was interesting for sure.)

Despite Bromstad being open about his life and his interests, there are definitely some unique facts about him that casual fans or HGTV viewers might not know. Let's dive in.