The One Thing Hallmark Fans Can't Stand About Jodie Sweetin In The Heiress And The Handyman

"The Heiress and the Handyman" premiered on the Hallmark Channel in September 2024, as one of their autumn-themed "Fall Into Love" original flicks. The film follows June Waltshire, played by Jodie Sweetin. Once all her very, very rich family's assets are drained due to cryptocurrency, June ends up moving to her family's farmhouse in the countryside. She strikes up a friendship (possibly turned more?) with Bart Hudson, played by Hallmark star Corey Sevier — although her first assumption is that Bart is a handyman. The duo also work so June can win a pie-making competition at the Fall Fair.

Following the movie's release, one thing about Sweetin's role irked fans: the wig she wore to portray June. In many shots of the movie, it does not look like real hair and isn't very convincing. One X, formerly known as Twitter, user compared a photo of Sweetin in real life to Sweetin as June. "Why give Jodie Sweetin this atrocious wig when her regular hair is that same color and long?" they said. "Makes no sense."

Why give Jodie Sweetin this atrocious wig when her regular hair is that same color and long? Makes no sense pic.twitter.com/CgbrLepFUj — Rachel Reviews Movies and Theatre (@rachel_reviews) September 14, 2024

Another X user pointed out how they've seen great wigs even on TikTokers. "So, there is no excuse for what the Hallmark Channel has done to the gorgeous Jodie Sweetin on #TheHeiressAndTheHandyman and #TheJaneMysteries," they added, referencing the mystery film series "The Jane Mysteries" that the former "Full House" star appears in for the network.

