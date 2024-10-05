The One Thing Hallmark Fans Can't Stand About Jodie Sweetin In The Heiress And The Handyman
"The Heiress and the Handyman" premiered on the Hallmark Channel in September 2024, as one of their autumn-themed "Fall Into Love" original flicks. The film follows June Waltshire, played by Jodie Sweetin. Once all her very, very rich family's assets are drained due to cryptocurrency, June ends up moving to her family's farmhouse in the countryside. She strikes up a friendship (possibly turned more?) with Bart Hudson, played by Hallmark star Corey Sevier — although her first assumption is that Bart is a handyman. The duo also work so June can win a pie-making competition at the Fall Fair.
Following the movie's release, one thing about Sweetin's role irked fans: the wig she wore to portray June. In many shots of the movie, it does not look like real hair and isn't very convincing. One X, formerly known as Twitter, user compared a photo of Sweetin in real life to Sweetin as June. "Why give Jodie Sweetin this atrocious wig when her regular hair is that same color and long?" they said. "Makes no sense."
Another X user pointed out how they've seen great wigs even on TikTokers. "So, there is no excuse for what the Hallmark Channel has done to the gorgeous Jodie Sweetin on #TheHeiressAndTheHandyman and #TheJaneMysteries," they added, referencing the mystery film series "The Jane Mysteries" that the former "Full House" star appears in for the network.
Sweetin really enjoyed playing June
The above photo from Hallmark Media is another example of Jodie Sweetin's wig in "The Heiress and the Handyman" leaving something to be desired. A thread on the Hallmark Movies Reddit page discussed it as well, with the Reddit user questioning the wig and saying, "It is so distracting." Some people said they hadn't realized it was a wig, but others noticed it and were unimpressed. One commenter even said, "I couldn't keep my attention on the story, so I stopped watching. I kept thinking Jodie Sweetin in a wig, why?"
Regardless of the hairstyle faux pas, Sweetin expressed enthusiasm about the film in a livestream interview that she and Corey Sevier did together. "We had so much fun shooting this movie you guys," Sweetin said (via YouTube). "You're absolutely gonna love it." Sweetin and Sevier gave fans the overview of the film and how their characters have their awkward meet cute (which includes a farm animal). Sweetin also spoke about June's character development as she learns to do more things for herself. "I loved seeing sort of the arc of her realigning her priorities and finding what's really important," Sweetin said.
