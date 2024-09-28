What CBS News' Norah O'Donnell Looks Like Makeup-Free

The face of "CBS Evening News" has just become much clearer ... literally. Norah O'Donnell, the network's top anchor, is on millions of television screens every night as she fervently breaks down the country's most pressing issues at hand. Her face is recognized behind the anchor desk, as well as outside the studio. However, there's a key difference between the O'Donnell we see on air versus off air.

Advertisement

To get clear and visible video of on-air reporters, the studio needs lots of lighting, and harsh lighting is a recipe for washed out complexions. This means fairly heavy makeup is necessary for the anchors to look natural on camera. Makeup artist Waltaya Culmer has seen it all. Culmer has worked with plenty of anchors at MSNBC, where O'Donnell got her start. She has many on-camera makeup tips, including one that advises anchors to add a touch more makeup than normal when in the studio, so their faces look just pronounced enough on TV (via NBCU Academy). Knowing that O'Donnell has used this tactic for over two and a half decades — from her role as MSNBC's chief White House correspondent to her time on "60 Minutes" — her bare face is certainly something her viewers are not used to, but have welcomed since she's shown it off.

Advertisement