What CBS News' Norah O'Donnell Looks Like Makeup-Free
The face of "CBS Evening News" has just become much clearer ... literally. Norah O'Donnell, the network's top anchor, is on millions of television screens every night as she fervently breaks down the country's most pressing issues at hand. Her face is recognized behind the anchor desk, as well as outside the studio. However, there's a key difference between the O'Donnell we see on air versus off air.
To get clear and visible video of on-air reporters, the studio needs lots of lighting, and harsh lighting is a recipe for washed out complexions. This means fairly heavy makeup is necessary for the anchors to look natural on camera. Makeup artist Waltaya Culmer has seen it all. Culmer has worked with plenty of anchors at MSNBC, where O'Donnell got her start. She has many on-camera makeup tips, including one that advises anchors to add a touch more makeup than normal when in the studio, so their faces look just pronounced enough on TV (via NBCU Academy). Knowing that O'Donnell has used this tactic for over two and a half decades — from her role as MSNBC's chief White House correspondent to her time on "60 Minutes" — her bare face is certainly something her viewers are not used to, but have welcomed since she's shown it off.
Norah O'Donnell rocks a no-makeup look off the air
CBS news anchor Norah O'Donnell knows just how difficult it is to achieve a work-life balance when your job is as demanding as professional journalism. So when O'Donnell was rushed into surgery for an appendectomy in 2019, she wasn't entirely surprised. The "Person to Person" host revealed on Instagram how she ignored the warning signs of her health issue for five days before seeing a doctor. Along with her statement was a photo of O'Donnell in a hospital bed, rocking casual athletic wear and no makeup.
While many comments wished for a speedy recovery, lots of her followers couldn't believe how gorgeous the journalist looked with an all-natural face. "Adorable without makeup!" one user commented. "BEAUTIFUL!!!!" another wrote. It's hard to find O'Donnell's no-makeup look on Instagram between clips of her visiting the U.S. Capitol or interviewing Pope Francis, but she does give her fans some candid shots of her life outside the newsroom. In a June 2024 Instagram post wishing her trainer a happy birthday, O'Donnell can be seen without any makeup, flexing her rock-hard bicep. One commenter said: "You look fabulous, Norah," while another admitted: "I had to look closer! The first Pic. I thought that was one of your daughters. Your trainer is obviously doing her job." Though her audience will never see her without full lashes and a bold lip on camera, O'Donnell keeps it real on her social media to show viewers that she's not all glam all the time.