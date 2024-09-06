It's not easy to rise to the pinnacle of broadcast journalism in the U.S. For the few that do, there are ample rewards — big paydays, big interviews, and sometimes even achieving a level of stardom on par with the celebrities and luminaries they grill on camera. Such has been the case with TV news anchor Norah O'Donnell, who's become a superstar on TV news for two different networks, and one of the few women in TV history to host a nightly newscast on network television, as anchor of "CBS Evening News."

Accolades? O'Donnell has earned plenty, including two Emmy Awards, and the rare distinction of having interviewed every living president of the United States. She's also managed to sit down with a vast array of newsmakers, ranging from country music legend Dolly Parton to Pope Francis.

Since joining CBS News, she's become part of a journalistic legacy that includes such renowned figures as Edward R. Murrow and Walter Cronkite, and it wasn't easy to get there. To find out more, read on to relive her journey and experience the stunning transformation of former CBS news anchor Norah O'Donnell.