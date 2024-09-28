Is Hallmark Hunk Sean Faris Related To Anna Faris?
The showbiz industry can be a huge family affair — just look at how successful the three Olsen sisters are, or the fact that nepo babies exist — but plenty of celebrities enter the business solo, without any already-established family members they can lean on when things get rough. Of course, it's fun discovering celebrities you didn't know were related, which makes for good factoids to keep in your back pocket for trivia nights or small talk. Plenty of celebs with the same last name aren't related, but is that the case for Sean Faris and Anna Faris?
Sean is best known for his work in Hallmark movies, as well as "Never Back Down," while Anna rose to fame with the "Scary Movie" franchise and later, the sitcom "Mom." Fans have wondered for over a decade on X, formerly known as Twitter, if the actors come from the same family tree. "Sean Faris? He's very good looking :D Is he related to Anna Faris?" one X user tweeted in 2009. Two other people on X asked a similar question on the platform, one in 2014, the other a year later. So, are they siblings, cousins, or simply two famous people sharing a last name?
They don't follow each other on social media
Sean Faris and Anna Faris are not friends on Instagram, which isn't an instant guarantee they aren't related, but it could be a clue. What is a strong indicator, however, is Sean posted in the trivia section on his IMDb page that the "Just Friends" actress is not related to him. Anna has the same thing posted to her trivia section on IMDb, writing that Sean is of no relation despite the same last name.
Moreover, Anna listed her parents, Karen Faris and Jack Faris, as well as her brother, Robert Faris, on her IMDb page. Since she explicitly listed three family members, it's pretty safe to assume Sean is not kin to her.
One user on X was "surprisingly disappointed" the duo don't share a family tree. Another person joked that Sean and Anna resembled the stars of "Final Destination 5," played by Nicholas D'Agosto and Emma Bell. While both Farises haven't co-starred together in anything yet, here's hoping that changes. Maybe they'd be great leads for "Final Destination 6"?