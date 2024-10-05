Awkward Kimberly Guilfoyle & Trump Jr. Pics That Should've Stayed In The Camera Roll

Kimberly Guilfoyle and Donald Trump Jr. really brought the awks with the carousel of Memorial Day weekend pics she posted on Instagram in May 2019. "Truly a beautiful and blessed Memorial Day weekend. Giving thanks to the men and women that serve this country faithfully and for the sacrifices that their families make each and every day," Guilfoyle wrote in the caption. She added a "live simply" hashtag, which would seem a little out of place given that she was dolled up to the nines and looked like she was heading out for a night on the town rather than a wilderness weekend.

The photos documented the couple's fun time being at one with nature. Trump seemed to be especially enjoying himself as he leaned over his fiancée's shoulder, thrusting a selection of dead fish at the camera with a feral look in his eyes. In one of the photos, Guilfoyle, hair in pigtails, is captured pretending that she's having a great time as she stands hip-deep in water, brandishing a fishing rod. In another, she poses with a pal, hand on hip, and grinning at the camera.

Detractors lit up the Insta comments. "A trout holding a fish," one wrote. "Don't look like Kim s cup of tea lol," another observed. Will you be accompanying this creep to Africa when he slaughters endangered species again?" a third asked.

