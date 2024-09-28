HGTV Star Karen E. Laine's Not-So-Subtle Snub Angered Mina Starsiak Hawk Fans
The rift between HGTV's mother-daughter duo, Karen E. Laine and Mina Starsiak Hawk, has become more prevalent than ever since their spin-off "Good Bones: New Beginnings" aired in August 2024. Fans are now speculating that Laine doesn't have much of a relationship with Hawk's kids after something she said during one of the episodes.
Laine and Hawk said goodbye to their popular series "Good Bones" when it wrapped up its eighth season in the fall of 2023. Viewers were elated when they heard that the pair were set to come back for a three-part miniseason, but the trilogy didn't bring the iconic mother and daughter back on screen together. Instead, the episodes followed the women separately as they worked on independent projects in different states.
The first episode, titled "Mina Takes the Lake," featured Hawk's renovations to her new family lake house with her husband, while the second episode, titled "Karen's Beach Bungalow," followed Laine on her journey to renovate her new beach house in Wilmington, North Carolina. What Laine mentions, or doesn't mention in this case, during a conversation with the camera in her episode is what made viewers furious for Hawk's sake.
What did Karen E. Laine say on the show that made people question her relationship with her daughter?
During the second episode of "Good Bones: New Beginnings," Laine mentioned her four grandchildren with reference to her move to North Carolina. She detailed how her plan to retire to Wilmington was foiled when her son and his family moved from San Fransisco back to Indianapolis. "So now there's four grandkids in Indianapolis and my daughter Kelsy got pregnant. So now the scales weigh differently. This is the first time in my life I'm in a position where I can really invest time into being the kind of grandparent I want to be."
Fans were quick to point out how Laine didn't mention all of her grandkids. "I am watching the episode now. So messed up, she mentions her grandchildren but not Jack or Charlotte," one commenter wrote on Hawk's Instagram. "I thought it was a true kick in the face to Mina. I won't watch anything with Karen in again," another replied. When one commenter asked if Hawk had moved and that's why her mother didn't count her kids — Jack and Charlotte — as her grandkids in Indianapolis, Hawk replied: "no ma'am. Still live downtown on the same street."
How does Mina Starsiak Hawk feel about her relationship with her mother?
After such intense backlash against Laine's comments on "Good Bones: New Beginnings," Hawk decided to put her two cents in on the situation via an Instagram story. She said that, while many people have been speculating that she doesn't let her mother speak about her children publicly, Hawk said that she doesn't "want to get in the weeds, but I do not keep them from her, and she does not refuse to see them. Other than that, it's just complicated family stuff" (via Collider).
It's no secret that the mother-and-daughter home remodeling stars are not on good terms. In an October 2023 episode of her podcast, "Mina AF," Hawk revealed that she's not speaking to her mother. "I got a text from my mom this morning saying maybe we should talk," Mina told her listeners. "We do not talk. We haven't in a long time." The realtor also admitted to not having a good relationship with her brothers, as well as her mom. "I set some boundaries. I am not super comfortable being around some of my family members right now," she said in an August 2023 episode of her podcast.