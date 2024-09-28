HGTV Star Karen E. Laine's Not-So-Subtle Snub Angered Mina Starsiak Hawk Fans

The rift between HGTV's mother-daughter duo, Karen E. Laine and Mina Starsiak Hawk, has become more prevalent than ever since their spin-off "Good Bones: New Beginnings" aired in August 2024. Fans are now speculating that Laine doesn't have much of a relationship with Hawk's kids after something she said during one of the episodes.

Advertisement

Laine and Hawk said goodbye to their popular series "Good Bones" when it wrapped up its eighth season in the fall of 2023. Viewers were elated when they heard that the pair were set to come back for a three-part miniseason, but the trilogy didn't bring the iconic mother and daughter back on screen together. Instead, the episodes followed the women separately as they worked on independent projects in different states.

The first episode, titled "Mina Takes the Lake," featured Hawk's renovations to her new family lake house with her husband, while the second episode, titled "Karen's Beach Bungalow," followed Laine on her journey to renovate her new beach house in Wilmington, North Carolina. What Laine mentions, or doesn't mention in this case, during a conversation with the camera in her episode is what made viewers furious for Hawk's sake.

Advertisement