Inside Hallmark Star Wendie Malick's Relationship With Her Husband Richard

When it comes to marriage, the second time has been the charm for actor Wendie Malick, who appears in the Hallmark+ series "The Chicken Sisters." In fact, it is hard to remember that Malick's first marriage — to screenwriter Mitch Glazer — even happened, given how long she has been with her current husband Richard Erickson. Malick and Glazer were married in 1982 and divorced in 1989. The star did not get married again until 1995, when she wed Erickson on a mountaintop in Sedona, Arizona, in front of 10 friends. They have remained married ever since and are proof that, even in Hollywood, decades-long marriages are possible with the right person.

Despite growing up in a generation that prioritized marriage, Malick never cared much about the institution. "I remember as a child never wanting to be married," she once told "TODAY." "I just thought, `Why would you ever want to give up your independence?' That freedom was so much more alluring to me." This hesitation certainly did not stop Malick from walking down the aisle (or mountaintop) — although she has bucked norms in other ways, such as choosing to be child-free and then later adopting the teenage niece she was already helping to raise.

For as much professional success as Malick has had, she has retained a relatively low profile thanks to her move away from Hollywood. Here is a look inside this Hallmark star's real-life relationship with her husband Richard and the peaceful life they lead on their Santa Monica ranch.

